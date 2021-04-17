 Skip to main content
Fremont Auto Center features showroom, more space at new building
Just over a year into starting Fremont Auto Center, President Aaron Paden said he knew it was time for a change.

“We started downtown, and it was great, it was a perfect place to get started,” he said. “But we found a much more functional space here at our new location.”

On March 1, the vehicle dealership moved its business to a new building at 260 Shuster Ranch Road, just off of Broad Street in south Fremont. The new facility offers an indoor showroom, something the last location didn’t have.

“It’ll be nice when the Nebraska storms roll in and we’re able to pull all our vehicles inside,” he said. “So that’ll be nice, one less thing to worry about.”

Paden started the business with Jeff Callahan in June 2019, opening at 249 N. Park Ave. that August. The dealership offers vehicles with cheap monthly payment options.

In December 2019, Fremont Auto Center gave away one of its vehicles to a Fremont woman in need after taking submissions online. Local businesses contributed to the present, which was delivered two days before Christmas.

Although Paden liked the previous location’s close proximity to the Dodge County Courthouse and other downtown businesses, he said the building had too much office space for their needs.

“What we have here is way more space for vehicles and way less office space,” he said. “The landlords were great over there, but the opportunity came up for this location, so we jumped on it.”

After purchasing the building in January, Paden said C-R Menn Concrete started renovations by working on painting and redoing the floors.

“We put in a glass garage door, another glass window up there, changed the awning out, did some new flooring, built the customer lounge,” he said. “A whole bunch of stuff was done to really make this place the perfect fit for us.”

Compared to Fremont Auto Center’s last location, Paden said he feels the new building has more energy.

“Since [the last building] was an old bank, it kind of had a very calm feeling, whereas this seems to be more upbeat, just the overall feel of the place,” he said.

Since opening the new location a month-and-a-half ago, Paden said the customers have loved the indoor showroom and larger space.

“When customers want to come in and it’s a rainy day, if they call in, I can pull that vehicle inside so that they don’t have to look at it in the rain, which I think is going to be a huge factor come next winter,” he said. “When we have a week of negative 20, people can still come look at the vehicles in the warm showroom.”

Ashley Winckler, sales associate for Fremont Auto Center, said she loves how spacious the new location is and the bigger inventory it will allow for.

“I like being able to have vehicles inside, and our nice big showroom is nice,” she said. “And then also just the location is great, being right by Casey’s.”

Paden said he’s been able to have more trucks at the new building and is looking forward to what the future has in store.

“We’re just excited to carry more inventory to have a better selection when people come in so they can look at two or three or four vehicles before they choose one,” he said, “instead of only being landed on one or two when they come in like it is now.”

