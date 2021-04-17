Fremont Auto Center features showroom, more space at new building

“What we have here is way more space for vehicles and way less office space,” he said. “The landlords were great over there, but the opportunity came up for this location, so we jumped on it.”

After purchasing the building in January, Paden said C-R Menn Concrete started renovations by working on painting and redoing the floors.

“We put in a glass garage door, another glass window up there, changed the awning out, did some new flooring, built the customer lounge,” he said. “A whole bunch of stuff was done to really make this place the perfect fit for us.”

Compared to Fremont Auto Center’s last location, Paden said he feels the new building has more energy.

“Since [the last building] was an old bank, it kind of had a very calm feeling, whereas this seems to be more upbeat, just the overall feel of the place,” he said.

Since opening the new location a month-and-a-half ago, Paden said the customers have loved the indoor showroom and larger space.