Fremont bars remodel during two months of closure to prepare for patrons

Other bars, including Silver Dollar Lounge at 1809 N. Bell St., also had remodeling before its reopening on Monday, bartender Dee Ashbrook said.

“We have silver dollars all over the walls, and over the years, a lot of them have been falling down,” she said. “So we got all of those fixed, got the bar cleaned up and re-padded some of the chairs and did a bunch of painting, just kind of cleaned everything up real good.”

Although Ashbrook said she understood why the Silver Dollar had to close, she wished the bar could’ve opened its doors sooner.

“But I was happy when it opened,” she said. “I was definitely ready to come back to work, I missed it.”

The Silver Dollar is currently at 50% capacity, only allowing 40 people in the bar at a time.

“We wipe everything down after everybody leaves and sanitize stuff and we wear the masks,” Ashbrook said. “And slowly but surely, we hope everything gets back to regular and we can have the bar back to the way it was.”

Miller said she feels enforcement of the new regulations should be easy for Tin Lizzy. She said the bar currently has its tables 6 feet apart with six chairs at each table.