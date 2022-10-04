 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont boutiques to be included in Small Town Boutique Hop

WillowSpring Boutique

Margaret Winckler, owner of WillowSpring Boutique, 235 W. Sixth St., in Fremont, said she enjoys helping women feel beautiful.

 LISA M. LEONARD; Fremont Tribune ;

The Small Town Boutique Hop, a semi-annual event, will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.

Everyone is invited to support small business owners as they come together with the purpose of community over competition.

Participating boutiques include:

Blair: Main Street Boutique.

Fremont: Fia + Belle, Smitten Boutique, WillowSpring Boutique.

Wahoo: D’s Boutique, Husband’s Approval, Rivalry Apparel, Sweet P’s Boutique and The Good Life Boutique.

Waverly: Patina Joe Boutique + Coffee.

Lincoln: 555 Boutique – Fallbrook, Little Movements.

Seward: Allure Fashions Boutique.

