Fremont boutiques to be included in Small Town Boutique Hop

The Small Town Boutique Hop, a semi-annual event, will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.
Everyone is invited to support small business owners as they come together with the purpose of community over competition.
Participating boutiques include:
Blair: Main Street Boutique.
Fremont: Fia + Belle, Smitten Boutique, WillowSpring Boutique.
Wahoo: D’s Boutique, Husband’s Approval, Rivalry Apparel, Sweet P’s Boutique and The Good Life Boutique.
Waverly: Patina Joe Boutique + Coffee.
Lincoln: 555 Boutique – Fallbrook, Little Movements.
Seward: Allure Fashions Boutique.