Fremont car dealerships returning to normalcy with pandemic

For many car dealerships, the handshake is almost essential, whether it’s greeting the salesman or sealing the deal.
But with the COVID-19 pandemic, Fremont Auto Center President Aaron Paden said that all changed.
“That’s the very first thing you do when you meet someone new, but now they’re wanting to do a fist bump or an elbow shake or just wave,” he said. “So that’s been an adjustment because nobody really knows the rules on what you’re supposed to do.”
Like other businesses, dealerships in Fremont have had to deal with sanitization and social distancing in making their deals. Now, they’re having to return to normalcy as requirements from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Gov. Pete Ricketts start to loosen up.
“When everything first started and everybody was reacting to it, we were of course affected in both our sales and service departments and then it gradually increased,” Diers Ford Lincoln General Manager Chuck Diers said. “And I would say, knock on wood, we are back to where we were before and even dealing with a little bit of pent-up demand, especially in our sales department.”
Diers Ford Lincoln, located at 2445 N. Broad St., posted CDC warnings and set up their areas for social distancing, Diers said.
“In our customer lounge, we rearranged it so we could socially distance everything in there,” he said. “Our staff here disinfects everything twice daily, and then we have an outside company come in once a week, and they do the electrostatic disinfecting.”
With its sales, Diers Ford Lincoln has personal protective equipment for employees and customers. “We do have masks and gloves available for them to use on all the desks and the hand sanitizer,” Diers said. “It just depends on what the customer is comfortable with.”
The pandemic has also affected Diers Ford Lincoln’s service side, as Diers said extra precautions are being taken there.
“I believe we’re bagging customers’ keys and wiping down the seating services, the seat belts, the door handles, the door locks, the steering wheel, things like that,” he said. “We’re even fogging every customer’s car after it’s done.”
Diers said the dealership has also had to lower costs, participating in every incentive that its manufacturer has.
“We have a lot of employees that are renters and have mortgages and stuff like that, so we understand what people are dealing with, and the lenders understand that as well,” he said. “There’s been some extended terms a few months before payments are due, stuff like that.”
Although most of its business was already done over email or phone, Fremont Auto Center, located at 249 N. Park Ave., still saw its customers go down with the pandemic.
“The biggest swing was just the amount of traffic coming into the doors,” Paden said. “With everybody in flux with their jobs, we were a little bit slow there for a little bit, but everything’s back to normal now.”
Paden said the pandemic wasn’t a drastic change for Fremont Auto Center’s operations. With its test drives, he said he makes sure every car was disinfected before anyone else drives them.
“Right when we’d get them back here on the lot, we’d get them disinfected,” Paden said. “If anybody did test drive it, we’d go in and wipe down steering wheels and shifters and armrests, just doing extra steps to make sure everybody’s safe.”
Paden said he’s had to lower the price of some of the dealership’s higher-end trucks, usually over $50,000, as people typically trade in the trucks every year.
“They might say, ‘I’m not going to do it this year, it’s more of a luxury thing, it’s more of a tax write-off thing,’” he said. “But with your $10,000 to $15,000 vehicles, it’s pretty much just standard participation, so we haven’t noticed a drop-off in pricing on those.”
But one way the dealerships have avoided contact is through touchless transactions through delivery. Paden said his dealership has taken test drives straight to customers’ houses.
“We’ve taken cars and delivered them to people and left them in their driveway and left the paperwork in their mailbox,” Diers said. “They have to come out and sign the paperwork, and we retrieve the paperwork from their mailbox.”
Although the no-contact sales have been popular, Diers said he doesn’t see them continuing after the pandemic is over.
“It’s an emotional thing, and we want people excited about their new car and high-fiving their next-door neighbor, saying, ‘Look at this car I just got,’” he said. “And that same level of excitement’s not there if some guy in a mask and gloves leaves it in your driveway and backs out.”
For Diers Ford Lincoln, Diers said the dealership, like any other business, has gone from thinking long term to short term, seeing what day-to-day changes occur.
“I hope that everybody knows that we hope they’re doing OK and we’re open for business,” he said. “We’re hoping the best for everybody in however its impacted them and we’re hoping and praying for the best possible outcome out of this.”
With Fremont Auto Center’s customers, Paden said social distancing is still being practiced to make the customers as comfortable as possible.
“If they want a shake, we’ll shake,” he said. “And then we’ll get the Purell afterward.”
