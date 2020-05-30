Fremont car dealerships returning to normalcy with pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

For many car dealerships, the handshake is almost essential, whether it’s greeting the salesman or sealing the deal.

But with the COVID-19 pandemic, Fremont Auto Center President Aaron Paden said that all changed.

“That’s the very first thing you do when you meet someone new, but now they’re wanting to do a fist bump or an elbow shake or just wave,” he said. “So that’s been an adjustment because nobody really knows the rules on what you’re supposed to do.”

Like other businesses, dealerships in Fremont have had to deal with sanitization and social distancing in making their deals. Now, they’re having to return to normalcy as requirements from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Gov. Pete Ricketts start to loosen up.

“When everything first started and everybody was reacting to it, we were of course affected in both our sales and service departments and then it gradually increased,” Diers Ford Lincoln General Manager Chuck Diers said. “And I would say, knock on wood, we are back to where we were before and even dealing with a little bit of pent-up demand, especially in our sales department.”

Diers Ford Lincoln, located at 2445 N. Broad St., posted CDC warnings and set up their areas for social distancing, Diers said.