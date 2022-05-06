Fremont Chamber announces Compass Leadership Winners

The Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership and Professional Development Council has announced the three Compass Leadership Award Winners. The honorees will be recognized at the Annual Leadership Banquet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 16. Also being recognized that evening are the graduates of Leadership Fremont and Youth Leadership Academy.

The youth winner is Macy Bryant, daughter of Dominic and Linsey Moran Bryant. She is a senior at Fremont High School, where she recently led the girls basketball to a first-ever state championship

Bryant is dedicated to her community, volunteering in multiple classrooms for Fremont Public Schools, and she even organized a Buckets for Benefit event to support Care Corps Lifehouse. In school, Bryant serves as the president of Letterclub, a member of Book Club, Spanish Honor Society, National Honor Society, Student Orientation Staff, Student Government, and the Student PBIS Group.

The adult female winner is Connie Kreikemeier. Kreikemeier is the executive director of the Midland University Career Studio.

A certified CliftonStrengths Coach, Kreikemeier volunteers her expertise for many organizations, including The Hope Center, Fremont Creative Collective, and Fremont Habitat for Humanity. Kreikemeier has also served on numerous boards, including the Fremont Creative Collective and Saint Joseph Retirement Community Foundation.

The adult male winner is Tad Dinkins. Dinkins has shown extreme dedication to the community by serving on numerous boards, including but not limited to, Fremont Area United Way, Archbishop Bergan Board of Education, and the City of Fremont Utility & Infrastructure Board.

Dinkins is a dedicated member of St. Patrick Parish, serving on the Parish Council and Parish Leadership Team, serving as Capital Campaign Chairman in 2019.

