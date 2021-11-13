Fremont Chamber given state award for videos highlighting truck drivers

The Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce was honored by the Nebraska Trucking Association this week for showing appreciation to a local truck driver.

“It was just fun to be part of the event, because obviously truck drivers are so important to our economy and Fremont in general,” Chamber Executive Director Tara Lea said. “So it was nice to be able to do something kind for them, but we’re very honored that our creativity was showcased as well.”

The Fremont Chamber received a state champion award for taking part in the 2021 NTA Chamber Challenge during a chamber event Tuesday in Lincoln.

“Fremont’s entry was really creative,” NTA Director of Marketing and Communications Dave Zelnio said in a press release. “They recognized that our professional drivers are essentially heroes who bring all the goods we need to the stores.”

The challenge asks Nebraska chambers to honor a local professional truck driver in a creative spirited way that also highlights how essential the workers are.

Additionally, the Washington County and Wahoo chambers of commerce were also honored with state champion awards for their work on the challenge.

After providing the Fremont Chamber with an exemplary truck driver and a treat gift for him, Lea said the chamber decided to use Fremont’s mascot, Monty, to make the delivery.

“It fit the theme that truck drivers are superheroes,” she said. “They’ve been through a crazy 18 months, and so we wanted to bring our superhero to honor the true superhero.”

The chamber and Monty surprised Sergio DeLao with the gift, arranged like a semi truck, in September, recording the visit for a video that was later posted on social media.

Additionally, the chamber’s ambassadors also put together a video thanking truck drivers for their work and highlighting the importance of their work.

“Like, they could get their phone, because the truck driver drove for them and now they can make work calls and talk with their kids and fun stuff like that,” Lea said. “So it was kind of a powerful video that they helped us create and put together.”

As the trucking industry has seen a strain during the COVID-19 pandemic with employee shortages, clogged ports and rising fuel costs, Lea said the videos were important to make sure truckers know that they’re not taken for granted.

“It’s so important to honor them and make sure they know how important they are to our entire community,” she said. “So it was a lot of fun and we were super excited to be part of the event.”

