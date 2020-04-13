Fremont company seeks to honor healthcare workers, first responders

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fremont company, CanCooker Inc., wants to honor those going above and beyond on the frontlines during these uncertain times.

If you know someone in the healthcare industry that fits these criteria in this time of need, Seth McGinn, founder and owner of CanCooker Inc., wants you to nominate them to win a CanCooker Companion.

To nominate a healthcare worker or first responder, simply comment on the giveaway post found on CanCooker’s Facebook or Instagram with why they deserve to win, then tag them. CanCooker will run this giveaway for 10 days, giving one CanCooker away per day. The giveaway will run from April 13 to April 23 (Valid in the continental U.S. Void where prohibited.).

The patented design of the CanCooker Companion creates a convection steam environment that cooks food thoroughly and efficiently. Using steam, it keeps meals tender and juicy, locks in the flavor and nutrients, and the ceramic non-stick coating aids in cleanup. The cooker also features a vented lid that helps release a steady stream of steam to ensure that the convection cycle continues throughout the process and the hinged latches ensure that the lid stays in place wherever you’re cooking.

The Companion holds 1.5 gallons and feeds up to six people. For more information, visit www.cancooker.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 4