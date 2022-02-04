 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont Contract Carriers earns nationwide recognition

Fremont Contract Carriers

Fremont Contract Carriers was recognized as one of the top 20 Best Fleets to Drive For by the Truckload Carriers Association and CarriersEdge for 2022.

 Courtesy Photo

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) and CarriersEdge have announced the 2022 Best Fleets to Drive For. The Top 20 winners are comprised of for-hire trucking companies from across North America who are being recognized for providing exemplary work environments for their professional truck drivers and employees.

Fremont Contract Carriers Inc. is among the Top 20 winners this year.

New this year, TCA and CarriersEdge have expanded the program by adding a Hall of Fame category. This recognition level is above the regular Top 20 and honors fleets demonstrating Top 20 performance for extended periods of time. To be eligible for the Hall of Fame, Fleets must be named as a Best Fleet for 10 consecutive years, or 7 years with at least one overall award. The Hall of Fame is sponsored by EpicVue.

“This year we saw more than 200 fleets nominated by their drivers for this program, and all participants were clearly stepping up their game,” said CarriersEdge Chief Executive Officer Jane Jazrawy. “This year’s Top 20 and Hall of Fame fleets rose to the top with a range of innovative and effective programs that continue to improve the work experience for their drivers.”

The winning fleets will be recognized during an awards presentation in March in Las Vegas.

To learn more about the Hall of Fame category, the nomination process, or additional information on the Best Fleets to Drive For program, visit www.bestfleetstodrivefor.com. You can follow the hashtag #BestFleets22 on social media to follow this year’s contest.

