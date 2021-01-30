Fremont Contract Carriers honored nationally as one of 20 best fleets

For the 11th time, Fremont Contract Carriers has received national recognition.
The trucking company was chosen by the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) and CarriersEdge as one of their top 20 “Best Fleets to Drive For” on Jan. 6.
FCC has been nominated for the award for 11 of the last 13 years, winning “Best Overall Fleet” in 2009, 2011 and 2015.
FCC Director of Driver Recruiting Mike Andresen said the nomination was an honor and an impressive accomplishment to the dedication and commitment of FCC’s employees and drivers.
“Our success is directly related to the incredible group effort that is put forth every single day by our drivers, maintenance staff and administrative team,” he said. “Our company culture is very driver-centric; we know all our drivers by name, and they know at FCC they’ll never be treated like ‘just another driver.’”
Andresen said FCC has also been a leader in driver retention, with an annual turnover rate of less than 25%, compared to industry average for large truck fleets at 95%.
For TCA and the Best Fleets to Drive For, the program involves an annual survey ran by CarriersEdge. Companies are measured by driver workplace factors including compensation, programs and policies.
After the data is collected, the Best Fleets to Drive For Committee rates the companies based on its scoring system. The 20 fleets are then divided in half by size, with the highest-scoring fleet in each section named the overall winner at the TCA Annual Conference from April 17-20 in Las Vegas.
FCC President and CEO Tim McCormick said 2020 proved to be a challenging year for the company, as it was impacted by lower freight volumes creating a higher percentage of non-revenue miles from April to June.
But outside of these three months, McCormick said volumes have been “robust.”
“From the Fourth of July holiday, we’ve watched freight volumes continue to increase ever since,” he said. “The shipping industry is experiencing a shortage of capacity, which we anticipate will not change in the short term, meaning there is a high demand for FCC’s services.”
McCormick said FCC took similar methods as other companies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 with its employees, including having most of its staff work remotely and purchasing hand sanitizer and masks.
“We’ve reduced office staff travel, limited outside visitors to our facilities to essential deliveries and we continue to communicate with our staff to ensure they stay informed,” he said.
Moving forward, McCormick said FCC will continue to have remain on the course it’s set since the pandemic started.
“We’re going to take the steps to ensure we keep our environment as safe as we can for our drivers, contractors and employees,” he said. “We’ll continue to encourage everyone to follow the advice given by the CDC until the COVID-19 is no longer a major health issue.”
CarriersEdge CEO Jane Jazrawy said in a press release that 2020 was a year like no other, and the 2021 Best Fleets to Drive For nominees showed that they had stepped up to address any challenges that came their way.
“Even in the midst of a pandemic, these fleets are focused on creating a great workplace experience for all their drivers, and an average satisfaction rate over 90%, their drivers clearly appreciate those efforts,” she said.
Andresen said FCC’s national honor is indicative how the company cares for its employees, as shown by its efforts during the pandemic.
“When you add all the personal touches that we’re able to offer, it’s not hard to see why so many drivers opt to make FCC their permanent home for employment,” he said. “There’s a common statement we hear from our drivers: ‘I wish I would have found FCC a long time ago.’”