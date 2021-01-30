Fremont Contract Carriers honored nationally as one of 20 best fleets

For the 11th time, Fremont Contract Carriers has received national recognition.

The trucking company was chosen by the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) and CarriersEdge as one of their top 20 “Best Fleets to Drive For” on Jan. 6.

FCC has been nominated for the award for 11 of the last 13 years, winning “Best Overall Fleet” in 2009, 2011 and 2015.

FCC Director of Driver Recruiting Mike Andresen said the nomination was an honor and an impressive accomplishment to the dedication and commitment of FCC’s employees and drivers.

“Our success is directly related to the incredible group effort that is put forth every single day by our drivers, maintenance staff and administrative team,” he said. “Our company culture is very driver-centric; we know all our drivers by name, and they know at FCC they’ll never be treated like ‘just another driver.’”

Andresen said FCC has also been a leader in driver retention, with an annual turnover rate of less than 25%, compared to industry average for large truck fleets at 95%.

For TCA and the Best Fleets to Drive For, the program involves an annual survey ran by CarriersEdge. Companies are measured by driver workplace factors including compensation, programs and policies.