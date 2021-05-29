Fremont feeling effects of nationwide lumber shortage

Wiese said he’s also noticed the shortage impact other areas, including a shortage of concrete and the contractors putting the buildings up.

“Because of the increased demand, those are going to affect us more than anything else, that people can get foundations in the ground and contractors can get to the jobs,” he said. “That’s probably going to play a bigger role more for the increased demand than the shortage of supplies.”

As she’s hoping the shortage will end soon, McKay said Habitat will have to adjust its budget going forward to avoid putting the brunt of the cost on the homeowners.

“We would just have to make a decision how that’s going to affect what we do: Do we change what build?” she said. “We don’t want to change the amount of homes we build because there’s a huge need still, so the homes need to continue to be built.”

McKay said Habitat would likely need to cut corners or receive help on other areas. For example, Good Guys Roofing worked on the latest house for free, while GAF donated the shingles.

“So if we could make those kinds of things happen to help offset the increase in lumber,” she said. “And I know Christensen Lumber, who we usually work with, gives us the best deal we can, but I know the cost is there for them as well.”