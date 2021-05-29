Fremont feeling effects of nationwide lumber shortage

As the nation sees lumber prices skyrocket with an ongoing shortage of material, Fremont businesses and organizations are feeling the effects.
According to the Associated Press, the price of lumber more than doubled during the last year as the COVID-19 pandemic impacted inventory.
The Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity, which provides housing to those in need in the community, is one of the local organizations that relies on lumber.
“We’re not exactly sure how that’s going to reflect yet in the cost of the home, but the lumber is definitely quite a bit higher, and so we are concerned,” Executive Director Joy McKay said. “We’re actually looking at some other options as to ways we can save some money.”
McKay said Habitat’s construction manager, Ethan Koch, is planning on attending a session held by the Lincoln Habitat for Humanity next week that will focus on alternatives, including insulated concrete forms.
“It’s just something he’s checking out as an option because of the cost of lumber in going forward and what that’s going to do,” she said. “That’s going to increase the cost of the house for our homeowners, which we want to keep it affordable.”
McKay said Habitat recently framed one house before lumber prices started to see an increase.
“But we’re getting ready to frame a second one right now, which will definitely have the impact of that full increase,” she said. “So I’m not really sure what to expect once we get our bill for the lumber. I just know it’s going to be higher.”
Brian Wiese is co-owner of Legacy Post and Beam, which builds prebuilt post-and-beam timber kits to be used by contractors for projects like barns, homes or event centers.
“I would say we’ve seen, on a standard barn project, probably a 10% to 15% increase on a barn project,” he said. “On a home project, we’ve got probably a 20% to 25% increase all in from last year to this year.”
Although the business has felt the effects of the shortage, Wiese said it’s more impacted commodity lumbers such as foam, oriented strand boards and other plywood-type products.
“The focal point of what we do is large, heavy rough-cut timbers,” he said. “And things are definitely hard to get a hold of and prices have definitely gone up, but probably not to the extent of conventional construction.”
But so far, Wiese said the year has been standard despite the price increase and that production has been going well, with a record number of orders coming in.
“Because interest rates are low, people want to get things done before they go back up. They’re seeing inflation kick in,” he said. “It’s crazy how many orders we have right now, and so fulfilling those orders is just a lot of work, but we’re getting it done.”
Wiese said he’s also noticed the shortage impact other areas, including a shortage of concrete and the contractors putting the buildings up.
“Because of the increased demand, those are going to affect us more than anything else, that people can get foundations in the ground and contractors can get to the jobs,” he said. “That’s probably going to play a bigger role more for the increased demand than the shortage of supplies.”
As she’s hoping the shortage will end soon, McKay said Habitat will have to adjust its budget going forward to avoid putting the brunt of the cost on the homeowners.
“We would just have to make a decision how that’s going to affect what we do: Do we change what build?” she said. “We don’t want to change the amount of homes we build because there’s a huge need still, so the homes need to continue to be built.”
McKay said Habitat would likely need to cut corners or receive help on other areas. For example, Good Guys Roofing worked on the latest house for free, while GAF donated the shingles.
“So if we could make those kinds of things happen to help offset the increase in lumber,” she said. “And I know Christensen Lumber, who we usually work with, gives us the best deal we can, but I know the cost is there for them as well.”
With the ongoing shortage, Wiese said he believes it will set a new floor on the lumber market.
“We’re going to be just fine, for sure,” he said, “but at the same time, I think the market is changing a little bit in that regard.”