Fremont firework stands see popularity with legalization of bottle rockets

However, Stevens said overall stock for The Shack on 23rd Street has been tough this year. For instance, he said he ordered 36 cases from one vendor, but only received six.

“So when that happened, I just kind of doubled down on everything to make sure I had more than enough product because we just didn’t know what we were going to get,” he said. “But we have more product than we have ever had in the past, so we should be able to make it all the way to the end.”

But for The Shack, Stevens said sales have been going well and that the bottle rockets were a welcome addition to his supply.

“We’ve been in Fremont now for three years, and this is definitely the best start to the season we have ever had,” he said. “Our sales are up pretty significantly so far, so it’s been awesome.”

Colin Bohac of Ka-Boomers Fireworks on South Broad Street in Inglewood said he’s seen bottle rockets sell quickly, as the stand only has a few types remaining.

“A lot of people are coming up here, and they’ve been waiting for 30, 40 years or however long for them to be legalized,” he said. “So they’re enjoying them, that’s for sure.”