Fremont hair salons, fitness centers react to reopening last week

Right before Fremont’s Board of Health ordered several businesses to close on April 5 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Samantha Hislop said her gym, 24 Livefit, had just moved to 1630 Railroad St.
“We were only in this new location for about a month,” she said. “And so as a start-up business, like right from scratch to doing everything on our own, it’s been kind of difficult to make sure that we’re handling the process well and taking care of our members.”
On April 3, the board amended a section of a directed health measure order from two days prior to cease operations at businesses like gyms, beauty salons, nail salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors and massage therapists.
But on May 1, the board announced it would let the measure expire on May 6, allowing gyms and fitness centers to reopen the next day. The other businesses were allowed to reopen last Sunday, ending a month of closure.
“There’s still businesses that are still affected that have not been able to open up in regard to bars and things like that, but those are businesses that possibly in June, if things begin to stabilize, we can see those open up as well,” Mayor Scott Getzschman said.
Getzschman said he’s happy to have seen businesses like restaurants complying with social distancing and sanitization methods, as well as the recently opened hair salons.
“I think they’ve done a great job in regard to the guidance that you have to follow, fill out paperwork, ask questions and then basically clean up and sanitize their chairs and equipment after every haircut,” he said. “So I really think that, number one, everybody is taking seriously, and number two, the customers are following the guidelines in regard to starting to turn the economy back around.”
With 24 Livefit opening back up for business, Hislop said business has gone, for the most part, back to normal for the gym, with its regulars coming back to exercise.
But with guidelines still in place from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hislop said she’s had to make sure that people wipe down the equipment. To comply with the 10-person limit, patrons must register online and sign up for a one-hour time slot.
“A lot of our members are having to jump through hoops that they never really had to jump through before,” Hislop said. “So there’s been some challenges, but so far, we’ve handled it well. It’s just getting used to doing all this stuff a little bit different.”
But even with the added requirements, Hislop said she still wants the gym’s members to understand that can still come in and get their workouts done in a safe environment.
“We do have a lot of families that come here, so they bring their kids here and they trust that we’re taking care of the kids’ corner,” she said. “So they trust that their kids are safe with us, so I think that’s really important for us, to make sure that they feel comfortable.”
Hislop said she was thankful for 24 Livefit’s members who have stuck with the gym as they closed for the month.
“A lot of people lost their jobs and have had way more issues than we’ve had, and they stuck with us,” she said. “And I think that our members have done more for us than anything, and we really appreciate the city of Fremont for taking care of us during this time.”
For Curt Goracke, owner of Touch of Class Hair Studio at 419 N. Main St., business has been busier than the week before Christmas.
“I work 65 hours a week anyway, but now I’m up into the 70-, 75-hour workweek,” he said. “And this is just week one. Next week’s going to be nuts, and the next week is going to be nuts.”
Goracke said he wasn’t hurt much by the monthlong closure, as he said it made everybody stay loyal to their barbers with everything shut down.
“Being shut down for a month, the only problem is climbing out of the hole and cleaning everybody back up on such a rigorous schedule, and also the stipulations of sterilization and the extra duties you have to do to prepare for the next client,” he said.
Part of those duties includes the sterilization of chairs, tools, neck rests and the area around between each client.
But moving forward, Goracke said he’s going to keep a close watch on the movement of the virus, as he said the country can’t take another hit like this one.
“The more and more testing that comes, the more and more it looks like it’s moving around,” he said. “But the testing’s becoming more and more apparent, so you just keep an eye on it and hope that it doesn’t get too violent out there that we have to be shut down again.”
Cynthia Mulder, owner of One in a Million Salon and Spa at 2305 E. 16th St., said the business remained open until the city’s order to close.
“This is my store and the only job I have, so five weeks of not working, it’s an impact,” she said.
With only two stylists working at the salon, Mulder said they’ve had an influx of customers.
“But we have to be very careful too, so we’re sanitizing everything, which does take a little bit more time between customers,” she said. “So we both have been super busy.”
One in a Million has notes on its doors notifying customers of its busy schedule and that they must wear masks. Mulder said she makes sure everything is sprayed down and that new capes are provided to each customer.
Additionally, Mulder said the salon’s staff wears masks at all times, providing any to customers who are in need. She said they also take their own temperatures daily to make sure they don’t have a fever.
“We don’t really require them to take their temperatures, but they have to make an appointment; they can’t walk in,” Mulder said. “We don’t take walk-ins right at this time because we need to be able to screen them and ask them questions.”
Mulder said One in a Million will continue to exercise caution and that she was thankful for her clients being understanding of the new guidelines.
“I’m just so grateful they can get their hair done, but I have to be very careful as well, because I have an elderly mother that I take care of right now,” she said. “So I have to be very careful that I’m implementing all of these guidelines. That’s all I can do, the best I can do.”
