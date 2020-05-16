Fremont hair salons, fitness centers react to reopening last week

“The more and more testing that comes, the more and more it looks like it’s moving around,” he said. “But the testing’s becoming more and more apparent, so you just keep an eye on it and hope that it doesn’t get too violent out there that we have to be shut down again.”

Cynthia Mulder, owner of One in a Million Salon and Spa at 2305 E. 16th St., said the business remained open until the city’s order to close.

“This is my store and the only job I have, so five weeks of not working, it’s an impact,” she said.

With only two stylists working at the salon, Mulder said they’ve had an influx of customers.

“But we have to be very careful too, so we’re sanitizing everything, which does take a little bit more time between customers,” she said. “So we both have been super busy.”

One in a Million has notes on its doors notifying customers of its busy schedule and that they must wear masks. Mulder said she makes sure everything is sprayed down and that new capes are provided to each customer.

Additionally, Mulder said the salon’s staff wears masks at all times, providing any to customers who are in need. She said they also take their own temperatures daily to make sure they don’t have a fever.