Fremont hair studios, tattoo parlors respond to closure demand by city

On Friday, Fremont’s Board of Health ordered businesses like barbershops, beauty salons and tattoo parlors to cease operations effective Sunday.

The board amended a section of the directed health measure order from April 1 to include ceasing “operations or activities at a gymnasium, fitness center, beauty salon, nail salon, barbershop, tattoo parlor and massage therapist establishments.”

While some of these establishments in Fremont have already closed, some have remained open until the order, receiving phone calls from customers in other communities like Omaha.

Riley Hoerath, an apprentice at Grand Illusions, a beauty salon at 300 W. 23rd St., said her mother and the salon’s owner, Susanne, has been doing the best she can to keep the location safe.

“She disinfects the door handles every 30 minutes, she disinfects the chairs, she changes the capes out,” she said. “She knew the closing was coming, but she’s been working really hard that not more than one person is in at a time and not touching other things that they don’t need to touch.”

The salon has also received more phone calls asking if it is still taking appointments, Hoerath said.