A Fremont High School graduate recently received a unique honor at the Omaha Press Club.

Steve Lundy, an iconic voice on Nebraska radio stations for more than four decades, was honored Wednesday as the Omaha Press Club’s 172nd Face on the Barroom Floor.

A native of Crete, who was raised in Fremont, Lundy has been the morning show host on Kat (103.7)/KXKT-FM in Omaha for the past 19 years. He co-hosts the morning show, “Steve & Gina in the Morning,” with Gina Melton.

Prior to this, Lundy’s career included stints at KHUB-AM in Fremont, Omaha stations - KOIL-AM, WOW-AM, KISS-FM (Lite 96), KKAR-AM and KQKQ-FM (Sweet 98) – and KLIN-AM in Lincoln. He also worked two years outside of Nebraska at KKRD-FM, a Top 40 station in Wichita, Kansas.

A graduate of Fremont High School and Midland University, Lundy is an active Midland alumnus and booster for its athletic and performing arts programs.

Lundy and Melton have won two Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards for Radio Personality of the Year-Medium Market. Their staff also has won two Country Music Association (CMA) Awards for Radio Station of the Year. Lundy is a member of the inaugural class of the Nebraska Radio Personalities Hall of Fame, and he is a member of the Millard West High School Athletic Boosters Hall of Fame.

A dedicated volunteer in the Omaha community, Lundy is active at Christ Community Church; has been a longtime contributor to the Children’s Hospital Foundation; served on the board of directors of Millard West Baseball Inc., a fundraising organization that helps make American Legion Baseball affordable for young men of any economic background; and reads twice monthly to area elementary school children.

Steve and his wife, Terri Steyer, have four children (and their spouses), and six grandchildren.