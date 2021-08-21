Fremont High graduate to become President and CEO of Assurity Life Insurance

The Assurity Life Insurance Company’s Board of Directors has named Susan Keisler-Munro as the successor to Thomas E. Henning as President and CEO.

Keisler-Munro will assume the role Jan. 1, 2022, and Henning will continue in 2022 as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Keisler-Munro is a 1981 graduate of Fremont High School. She is the daughter of Norma Jeanne Keisler-McGillick and the late Frank L. Keisler.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is a culmination of a long-planned orderly transition orchestrated by our Board of Directors,” said Henning, who has been at Assurity for more than 31 years, the past 26 as CEO.

Keisler-Munro, who also was elected to the Board of Directors, has occupied several positions at Assurity over the past 34 years. She has served as Senior Vice President and Chief of Operations since 2005.

“There is no one better than Susie to take Assurity forward and I’m excited to pass leadership to her,” Henning said. “She’s proved herself to be a dynamic leader who understands the acceleration and change in our industry and is committed to the mission and values which have guided Assurity for the past 131 years.”