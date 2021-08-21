Fremont photographer follows passion with Lenses and Light's new studio

In opening her own photo studio, Kylee Carlson said the move has made her customers a lot happier.
“They like that it’s in air conditioning and not out in the heat, and now it gives us the freedom to create the set,” she said. “You can create on-location, but there’s things like weather you have to take into account for, and the lighting, that’s a lot different.”
Carlson’s studio, Lenses and Light Photography, opened at 626 N. H St. last June. The business offers photography sessions and prints for those looking to get their pictures taken.
Born and raised in North Bend, Carlson has lived in Fremont since 2010. For as long as she can remember, she said she had an interest in photography.
“I just liked the thought of being able to have those memories and be able to create them myself,” she said. “And my phone camera and my little digital camera just weren’t doing what I was wanting them to be.”
After finally deciding to pursue her passion, Carlson enrolled in the photography program at Metropolitan Community College’s Elkhorn Valley Campus.
After graduating in 2018, Carlson started Lenses and Light Photography and began her professional photography career. She said her end goal was always to open her own studio.
“I actually wanted to do it last year, and then COVID happened,” she said. “And thank goodness I didn’t, because it would have been crazy.”
Since 2015, Carlson had slowly been purchasing equipment, including many of her professional lights in 2017.
“I got my computer and my laptop, my two cameras, my lenses,” she said. “I’ve just been getting like a lens a year because they’re expensive.”
Carlson said she drove by Lenses and Light’s future home on H Street and immediately took advantage of the “For Rent” sign outside.
With her photography sessions, Carlson said customers get a pre-session consultation before the shoot begins.
“I work with professional hair and makeup artists, and they have the option with all of my sessions if they’d like to,” she said. “I also have my client wardrobe, and my props are included as well.”
Lenses and Light’s studio includes a dressing room and photoshoot rooms with plants and backdrops.
“And then I have a room in there that’s more lifestyle,” she said. “I just got the bed for that for the lifestyle shoots, so I’m excited about that.”
As well as shooting in the studio, Carlson said she also has some locations outside that are available for customers.
“So what I mostly worked before this was always on-location,” she said. “I have a lot of locations downtown I like to use, at the lakes I like to use.”
Following the shoot, customers are able to purchase a variety of print options for their photos.
Not only are her customers happy, but Carlson said she’s in “awe” of her new studio, which she said has kept her busy.
“With my own space, I can actually be my own boss and not just work out of my living room editing,” she said. “I have a place to come and work and not be distracted. It’s just crazy.”