Fremont photographer follows passion with Lenses and Light's new studio

In opening her own photo studio, Kylee Carlson said the move has made her customers a lot happier.

“They like that it’s in air conditioning and not out in the heat, and now it gives us the freedom to create the set,” she said. “You can create on-location, but there’s things like weather you have to take into account for, and the lighting, that’s a lot different.”

Carlson’s studio, Lenses and Light Photography, opened at 626 N. H St. last June. The business offers photography sessions and prints for those looking to get their pictures taken.

Born and raised in North Bend, Carlson has lived in Fremont since 2010. For as long as she can remember, she said she had an interest in photography.

“I just liked the thought of being able to have those memories and be able to create them myself,” she said. “And my phone camera and my little digital camera just weren’t doing what I was wanting them to be.”

After finally deciding to pursue her passion, Carlson enrolled in the photography program at Metropolitan Community College’s Elkhorn Valley Campus.