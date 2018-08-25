Whether you are a homeowner working on a project around the house, a contractor looking for a specific tool to complete a job, or even a parent just looking for a bouncy house for your child’s next birthday party, Fremont Rentals probably has you covered.
For nearly four years, the local rental business has been providing a variety of items to customer’s whose needs vary as much as their faces.
And now, the company has even more room for the various power tools, heavy equipment, and bright-colored bouncy houses that fill its facility.
On Friday, Fremont Rentals held its grand re-opening at its recently completed location at 353 W 23rd Street, where owner Brian Sorensen gave Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce members a look at his businesses, much larger, new facility.
“We could fit two of our old buildings in here,” Sorensen said.
Sorensen initially opened the business in 2015 at 1670 N. Bell Street where he began renting a variety of products.
That hasn’t changed with the new location as Fremont Rentals still offers manual labor equipment, yard care equipment, chairs, tables, wedding decor, bounce houses, margarita machines, fondue machines, popcorn machines, generators, jackhammers and much more.
“Honestly, if you had to go and break out a sidewalk, where are you going to go to get a jackhammer in this town? he asked the Tribune after initially opening the store. “We wanted to make sure that we have all those sorts of tools for people to rent in Fremont.”
As a way to celebrate the grand re-opening, Fremont Rentals even showed off some of its rentable items by providing free popcorn and slushies, along with hot dogs and chips as part of their open house event.
During the Chamber Coffee portion of the grand re-opening, Mayor Scott Getzschman stressed the importance of the service Fremont Rentals provides to the community.
This is a beautiful facility and I think you’ll fill it up fast,” he told Sorensen. “He provides a service to the community that is truly needed, not only for construction companies that come in but also to people that just have a little project they need to get done in a night.”
Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tara Lea also spoke about Sorensen and Fremont Rentals’ efforts to provide needed items to customers.
“Brian is wonderful to work with,” she said. “If he doesn’t have it, a lot of times he will go out and get it for his customers.”
While Sorensen says he is always looking for new tools and products for customers, he does have to take in account the total cost of each item and how often it will actually be rented.
“We are always looking but I like to be reasonable about what I’m going to get,” he said. “I have to consider how much I’m going to rent it, I don’t want to buy something for $5-6,000 and only rent it twice a year for $80.”
Another way Fremont Rentals tries to serve its customers is by offering 24-hour availability for emergency rentals.
When it comes to the various items Fremont Rentals already carries, Sorensen says he tries to make every item as simple as possible for customers to use correctly.
“You have to dummy proof some of your stuff in here, to where everything in here is pretty tough,” he said. “But stuff still gets broken, it still gets damage.”
Fremont Rentals employs a total of five people, with two full-time employees and three, mostly teenagers and young adults, who work part-time.
“We have some part time kids that work around here and help us and get about 30 hours a week,” Sorensen said. “When it comes to events and stuff like that, they really help us out. We had 100 tables out last night at an event and worked until about nine o’clock last night picking them all up.”
Sorensen says he and his crew are still settling in to the new facility, but are ready for the fall and winter season, when commonly rented items move from tools to event supplies.
“It’s a really seasonal business,” he said. “In the summer time you rent out all your heavy equipemnt and tools stuff like that and then in the winter it all switches over to the party side becasuse everyone is doing corporate events and Thanksgiving and Christmas parties.”
While Sorensen and the staff at Fremont Rentals received plenty of congratulations on the new facility during the grand re-opening, the businesses former neighbor Scott Givens of Audio Visual Specialist and Chairman of the Chamber Executive Board said he will miss some of the perks of being in business next to Fremont Rentals.
“He was the perfect neighbor because we could borrow all kinds of goodies, when he got the big margarita machine we even helped him test that out,” Givens joked. “We’re going to miss him as a neighbor.”
Fremont Rentals’ hours run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday.
For more information about Fremont Rentals visit the company’s website www.fremontrental.com or call 402-727-0595.