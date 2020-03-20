Fremont restaurants adjust to coronavirus pandemic

Restaurants are now having to deal with a changing landscape as the coronavirus forces customers from their doors.
After Gov. Pete Ricketts recommended limiting gatherings with 10 or more people, restaurants have had to move to other options, including delivery and take-out to meet their customers’ needs.
On Friday, Ricketts ordered all bars and restaurants in Washington, Douglas, Sarpy and Cass counties to close their dining space for the next six to eight weeks, saying they must move to take-out, delivery or curbside service.
Ricketts also issued an executive order that would provide relief, including allowing restaurants to sell alcohol for delivery orders, waiving excise tax penalties and extending temporary operating permits and payment for deliveries of spirits and wine.
Many chain restaurants have closed their dining room, including Runza, which will only allow drive-thru models. Taco Bell has also moved to serving only with drive-thru and some delivery locations.
Local restaurants in Fremont have also been forced to adapt with the COVID-19 spread.
Jim Coover, owner of Mel’s Diner at 4240 N. Broad St. and Mac’s Cafe at 1755 N. Bell St., said he’s had to close both restaurants as a result of the coronavirus.
Jose Lopez from La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant, located at 3140 Elk Lane, said although the restaurant has been closed since Monday, they are planning to start serving food-to-go and for deliveries on Saturday.
“This is the first time we’ve done this,” he said. “Through Monday, we haven’t been serving, but we’ll start this weekend.”
Lopez said the restaurant will only have one cook and one server as they deliver food for the near future. The restaurant’s menu can be found at lahaciendafremont.com and orders can be placed at 402-721-9909.
“I just think the situation has been bad for every business, not only for us, but for everyone,” Lopez said.
Jinny Bottorff of Thai Maki and Sushi Restaurant, located at 507 N. D St., said it has started to serve no more than 10 customers at a time and only allows for limited seating.
“It’s not bad, we just don’t have too many people that are eating,” she said.
The coronavirus has also prevented the restaurant from getting its ingredients from Omaha, Bottorff said.
“We’ll get something from Walmart or Baker’s if there’s something we can’t get, but if we can’t get something, we won’t sell it,” she said. “We will sell what we can for now.”
Thai Maki and Sushi will continue to provide carry-out, which can be placed either online at thaimakisushifremont.com or by calling 402-816-4113.
Bella’s Broad Street Diner, located at 515 N. Broad St., has also continued to remain open with no change in hours, but has spaced out its seating to at least six feet, owner Bill Baumann said.
“We’re still offering carry-out, with a maximum of 10 people in the diner at any one time,” he said. “Not that that’s really been a huge issue, because there definitely has been a huge drop in customer count. But it is what it is.”
Anything on the diner’s menu can be ordered to-go by calling 402-816-4259, Baumann said.
“The one thing we have done so that we can serve customers who are actually purchasing food to eat in is restricting non-food purchases, so the coffee-drinkers,” he said. “And I think most people understand that we can’t just survive on people drinking coffee for three hours.”
Baumann said for now, he’ll try to maintain Bella’s Broad Street Diner the best he can.
“We’re hoping it’s temporary and works its way through the system as quickly as possible,” he said. “At this point, unless other given directions, we have no intention of closing.”