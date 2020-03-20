Fremont restaurants adjust to coronavirus pandemic

“This is the first time we’ve done this,” he said. “Through Monday, we haven’t been serving, but we’ll start this weekend.”

Lopez said the restaurant will only have one cook and one server as they deliver food for the near future. The restaurant’s menu can be found at lahaciendafremont.com and orders can be placed at 402-721-9909.

“I just think the situation has been bad for every business, not only for us, but for everyone,” Lopez said.

Jinny Bottorff of Thai Maki and Sushi Restaurant, located at 507 N. D St., said it has started to serve no more than 10 customers at a time and only allows for limited seating.

“It’s not bad, we just don’t have too many people that are eating,” she said.

The coronavirus has also prevented the restaurant from getting its ingredients from Omaha, Bottorff said.

“We’ll get something from Walmart or Baker’s if there’s something we can’t get, but if we can’t get something, we won’t sell it,” she said. “We will sell what we can for now.”