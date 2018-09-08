While what they do may seem obvious, Fremont Roofing Company is much more than just a roofing company.
"We do roofing, siding, gutters, windows, total remodels," owner JB Harris said. "I am a general contractor, so if there is a hail storm or wind storm and doors blow off or drywall inside or carpet I can general contract out whatever is needed."
Harris opened Fremont Roofing Company in 2012, and since that time has expanding his company's reach to include a newly opened Kansas City-based office earlier this year, as well as moving his Fremont-based business into a new location and showroom at 303 N. D Street in 2016.
Along with it's office in Kansas City, Fremont Roofing Company does jobs big and small, near and far. They've done work in Columbus, Norfolk, Lincoln, Omaha, Council Bluffs and as a far as the Iowa-Illinois border.
"Our reach is basically about two hours from home unless it's a large commercial job, then we will go farther," Harris said.
Harris says Fremont Roofing Company completes a lot of insurance work following hail storms and wind storms, but the company also specializes in complete outdoor restorations.
"Just last week we had a client that has lived in their house for 30 years and they just wanted to change the style," he said. "So we did all new siding, fascia, soffit, new roof and everything so it will look like a completely different house when it's done. Those are total remodels, so new roof, siding, gutters, windows, the whole nine yards."
Harris currently employs 12 people at Fremont Roofing Company, but as a general contractor the company has a much larger reach than that number would suggest.
"With subcontractors there are like 50-60 people I'm responsible for getting them to the jobs, material orders, all that kind of stuff," he said. "We are a small company in the sense that we don't have a lot of employees, but there are a lot of people that rely on what we do to pay their bills."
While Fremont Roofing Company does hire out subcontractors to complete a variety of work, Harris says that each project is handled by a dedicated adviser from within his company.
"We are a full-service company," he said. "We offer project managers who are dedicated to that single person, the customers don't have to call in and ask for me or anyone else. They have their project manager who handles their job from start to finish."
He also pointed to the Fremont Roofing Company showroom at 303 N. D Street as another aspect unique to the company that also provides a higher level of service to customers.
"We are the only place in town that has a showroom to come to," he said. "We have a conference room that we bring clients in and we can show them all the different ways their house could look on our TV through an iPad, and show them different siding and roof options."
Harris says that, unlike some roofing companies that go from storm to storm, his company is anchored in Fremont and will be for a long time to come.
"We are not a storm chasing company, we are not going anywhere," he said.
More information about Fremont Roofing Company can be found on the company's website www.fremontroofingco.com.