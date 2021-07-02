Fremont Runza and employees earn top honors

Two Fremont Runza Restaurant employees and the East 23rd Street location recently were recognized.

Kori Miller, general manager of the East 23rd Street store, earned the Manager of the Year title. This honor is given to store leaders who excel in all areas of management. The recipient of the award must maintain a low personnel turnover and recruit future management candidates.

Sarah Springgate, assistant manager of the North Park location, received the Assistant Manager of the Year honor. This award is given to assistant managers who operate a clean and organized store and act as a motivational force to all employees.

The East 23rd Street location received the Outstanding Store Culture title. To earn this award, a store must attain high scores on the employee satisfaction survey, achieve a turnover rate at or below company average, promote employees, coordinate an employee social event, and submit an essay.

Runza Restaurants – operates and franchises 87 restaurants in Nebraska, Kansas (Lawrence), Colorado (Longmont and Loveland) and Iowa (Council Bluffs and Clarinda).

