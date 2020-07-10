Fremont Runza Restaurant earns top honor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fremont Runza Restaurant on North Park Avenue recently was recognized.

The location received the Outstanding Store Culture title.

To earn this award, a store must attain high scores on the employee satisfaction survey, achieve a turnover rate at or below company average, promote employees, coordinate an employee social event, and submit an essay.

Quoting the essay, “We are family here. We work hard together, even through the tough times. Being here is like having a second home. We all look forward to seeing each other every day.”

The store received a recognition plaque and funds to plan an additional social outing.

Donald Everett Jr., president of Runza National, stated, “Having the vision to create an amazing culture is one of the most important things management team members can do for their store. Congratulations, Fremont Downtown!”

Runza Restaurants operates and franchises 86 restaurants in Nebraska, Kansas (Lawrence), Colorado (Longmont and Loveland) and Iowa (Council Bluffs and Clarinda).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0