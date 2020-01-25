Fremont Therapy and Wellness has a new way for people to run — by using just 20% of their body weight.
With its new zero-gravity treadmill, the clinic can now help alleviate burdens for its patients, said Jeree Menning, owner and physical therapist at Fremont Therapy.
“I’ve had the opportunity to use that several years ago in Omaha in a facility that I used to work in,” she said. “And as our clinic has grown, we’ve seen the need for something like this, especially in Fremont, as no one else has it here.”
The clinic, which has been located at 1445 N. Bell St. for two-and-a-half years, recently acquired the machine, an AlterG Via, and started using it on Dec. 18.
The machine isn’t like traditional treadmills and requires putting a specialized pair of shorts on before being zipped into the treadmill bag. Menning likened the experience to “walking on the moon.”
“It fills with air and it applies a lifting force to the body, reducing the weight on your legs and even your back from 100% down to 20%,” she said. “So it takes up to 80% of a person’s body weight off of them.”
A monitor on the treadmill displays various pieces of data, including which side has more pressure, the stride length and the cadence, or how many steps per minute. It also has a camera that allows the feet to be observed.
While the machine can go down to 20% weight-bearing, most patients opt for 50%, which Menning said is the “sweet spot.” The treadmill speed can go anywhere from .5 mph up to 15 mph.
“Any individuals that rely on walking even with a cane to a walker can walk without any assistance in this device,” she said. “So we can work on walking abilities, stride length and side-to-side capabilities.”
The clinic also has a water treadmill, but the machine can only decrease 50% of the pressure off the patient, Menning said.
“This allows us to take somebody all the way down to 20%, and if you’re coming off a fracture or you have a specific weight-bearing and you’re having trouble walking through your foot and your knee or your hip, then we can, incrementally from 1%, increase that,” she said. “It’s so key to getting weight-bearing on a healing bone to appropriately heal.”
So far, Menning said the new treadmill has been extremely well-received by Fremont Therapy’s patients, who use the treadmill for around 15 to 20 minutes of their 45-minute sessions.
“The patients that are dependent on walkers, it has helped them gain some independence and improve some of their leg strength because they aren’t relying on their arms,” she said. “They’re able to stretch their legs just enough to train with them.”
Patients with Parkinson’s are also able to receive the feedback they need visually to get better stride lengths and slow down their cadence, Menning said. Those who have just gone out of surgery can begin walking almost immediately with the use of the treadmill.
The machine isn’t just useful for Fremont Therapy’s clinics, Menning said. The treadmill can also be used for runners as part of their training program through cash-based packages.
For instance, Menning said she’s had local high school cross country coaches come into the clinic to test out its use for some of their athletes.
“Maybe they’re preparing for a half-marathon and they are having trouble making it past mile seven or eight in their training program,” she said. “They can take their body weight down to 70% and 80%, still get the cardiovascular effect without the impact, and a lot of times, they’re able to make their miles that way.”
No matter who uses the treadmill, Menning said she knows it will be an extremely useful tool for the community of Fremont.
“This will allow some of the healing aspects and returning back to those things more normally,” she said. “The more normal we can get somebody functioning, the better the healing process.”
Free trials of the zero-gravity treadmill are available at Fremont Therapy. An open house for the machine will also be held on Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m.