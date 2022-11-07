 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Fremont Tractor Supply Company to hos pet adoption event

  • 0
Local News

The Fremont Tractor Supply Company store is inviting customers to attend a pet adoption event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

“As an active advocate and supporter of pet rescue and adoption, Tractor Supply strives to inform our customers of the pet adoption process by providing a safe and comfortable space for placing pets in welcoming homes," said Matthew Papa, manager of the Fremont Tractor Supply store. “Through this and other year-round adoption events, our goal at Fremont store is to connect adoptable pets with their new family."

The pet adoption event, which is open to the public and friendly leashed pets, will take place at Tractor Supply at 2850 E. 23rd Ave. N. FurEver Home Inc. will be on site with dogs and cats looking for homes.

For more information, contact the Fremont Tractor Supply at 402-721-6175.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: St. Louisians participate in historic Powerball lottery

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News