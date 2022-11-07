Fremont Tractor Supply Company to hos pet adoption event

The Fremont Tractor Supply Company store is inviting customers to attend a pet adoption event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

“As an active advocate and supporter of pet rescue and adoption, Tractor Supply strives to inform our customers of the pet adoption process by providing a safe and comfortable space for placing pets in welcoming homes," said Matthew Papa, manager of the Fremont Tractor Supply store. “Through this and other year-round adoption events, our goal at Fremont store is to connect adoptable pets with their new family."

The pet adoption event, which is open to the public and friendly leashed pets, will take place at Tractor Supply at 2850 E. 23rd Ave. N. FurEver Home Inc. will be on site with dogs and cats looking for homes.

For more information, contact the Fremont Tractor Supply at 402-721-6175.