Fremont's Applebee's sets reopening date

The Fremont Applebee’s will reopen on Thursday, May 7, for carside to go and delivery.

Right before the COVID-19 pandemic, a fire with damage resulted in the restaurant's closure. Management has been working during the COVID-19 shutdown to get the restaurant up and running.

All first responders are being offered 50% off their total ticket up to $100 on Thursday, May 7, and Friday, May 8.

“We are very grateful for all they have done for our community and want to show our appreciation in some small way. We are excited to be back in business.” said Rhod McNee, J.S. Ventures, Inc. executive vice president.

Restaurant hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

