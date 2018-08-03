For parents and educators, the hope for students is that they will be able to take what they learn during their time in class and apply it in the real world.
In the case of Fremont High School business teacher Kristen Strickler, one student, Avery Gossett, has turned that hope into a reality.
After developing her own business plan for a dual credit entreprenurship class offered through Metropolitan Community College and FHS last spring, Gossett has taken her class project and turned it into an actual business.
“It’s basically just a little bracelet making business,” Gossett said. “But I really like that each bracelet is something different and meaningful for each person.”
Her entreprenurial endeavor began after her mom approached her seeking ideas for fun arts and crafts for the FHS post-prom party.
“My mom is on the post-prom committee and just asked me what I thought would be a cool craft to do for it would be, and I said we could make friendship bracelets,” Gossett said. “She found these My Intent bracelets online and we bought a couple kits.”
After trying out the kits, and modeling a few of the bracelets herself, Gossett decided to buy a few kits of her own.
“I really liked the bracelets, and all of my friends really loved them,” she said. “So I thought, why not try to make and sell them myself.”
Gossett then pitched the bracelet-making idea during her dual credit entrepreneurship class, where she won first prize of two free classes at MCC for the idea and business plan.
Gossett’s business involves making customizable, individualized bracelets through the national My Intent Project. The bracelets, or necklaces, consist of a metal washer that Gossett engraves with words and phrases and then attaches to string to create bracelets, anklets and necklaces.
“They can choose words or a little saying that can help them get through the day,” Gossett said. “It’s on your wrist and you can look down and smile, it’s just a little friendly reminder.”
Gossett says that the process of starting her business involved buying a kit and becoming certified as a maker through the My Intent website. The process of creating each bracelet takes around 10 minutes, depending on the length of the word on the washer, and the engraving process is simple as well.
“You get a bunch of little stamps that have each letter of the alphabet and you just hammer each letter into the washer,” Gossett said. “There are a lot of different ways to tie the strings, a lot of different colors you can use, you can make them adjustable and wear them as necklaces.”
After beginning the endeavor as a school project, Gossett is now taking her idea back to school as she will be selling her My Intent bracelets at the annual Fremont High School Back to School Bash on August 8.
The bracelets Gossett will be selling at the Back to School Bash will all feature the word Tigers on them and each will be sold for $25.
Along with making some money of her own, Gossett also worked out a deal with Strickler to use the sales to support the FHS FBLA program.
“We worked out a deal with her thorugh FBLA, so a portion of all of her sales will go back into the program,” Strickler said. “It’s really cool because we are using it as our business kick-off fundraiser.”
According to Gossett, $8 from each bracelet sold will be donated to the FBLA program.
Along with engraving plenty of washers with the word Tigers for the Back to School Bash, Gossett is also busy filling a big order for a sorority at UNL.
“I have a friend that is in a sorority at Lincoln and she is going through the recruitment process right now, so for her little sister that she is going to have she asked me to make a bracelet,” Gossett said.
After Gossett created the bracelet for her friend, word spread quickly at the sorority.
“I actually just got an order for 50 more to make for all the sorority girls,” she said.
Gossett says she has entertained the idea of expanding her new business by going to local businesses and boutiques and pitching her business plan, but that she’s taking it one step at a time right now.
“I think im going to see how these little gigs go and then go from there,” she said. “I don’t want to get ahead of myself.”