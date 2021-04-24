FurEver Home gives two dogs to Second Chance Pups program for inmates

“We drop them off, and then the next big day that we are invited to is their graduation day nine weeks from the day we drop them off,” she said.

While some dogs are adopted from the program, others are selected depending on their breed for careers such as search and rescue, or for one dog at FurEver Home, a service dog for Lincoln Public Schools students.

“We see it as a honor, because with every dog we send to them, those dogs have a ton of opportunities ahead of them,” Newill said. “Kim and Melissa do a good job of recognizing future career skills in the dogs we send them.”

For the inmates who take part in the program, Ostermann said they learn much more than just good skills to teach a dog, including how to communicate well with others and responsibility.

“It’s just a process of going through and just learning some skills that maybe they never had before,” she said. “And then hopefully when they’re able to get paroled or get out that they would carry some of those skills into their lives and learning how valuable volunteering is.”

But most importantly, Ostermann said Second Chance Pups gives the inmates a sense of purpose.