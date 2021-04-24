FurEver Home gives two dogs to Second Chance Pups program for inmates

While disobedience could drastically reduce the chances of a dog getting adopted, Second Chance Pups is aiming to change that.
“The last dog that I pulled from a shelter came in and jumped all over me and peed on the floor,” said Melissa Ripley, trainer and adoption coordinator for the program. “And I was like, ‘Perfect, we’ll take it.’”
Since 2004, Second Chance Pups has partnered with the Nebraska State Penitentiary to have inmates train dogs from shelters across the state to be more obedient for a new owner or occupation.
On Wednesday, FurEver Home Inc. transported two dogs, Blue and Tyson, to Lincoln to take part in the program.
According to President Deb Newill, FurEver Home’s relationship with Second Chance Pups began in 2016, the same year the shelter was established in Fremont.
“Ever since then, every once in a while, we send submissions to them to consider or they come down and meet some of the dogs and choose some for their training program,” she said.
Second Chance Pups was founded by Dr. Gene White of Lincoln who got inspiration from a similar program in New York.
President Kim Ostermann, then a volunteer at the Beatrice Humane Society, got involved soon after the program’s creation and made weekly trips to Lincoln to help out.
“Our job was to find those dogs that were jumpy and barky and needed some obedience and some manners to make them more adoptable,” she said. “So obviously, it helps the shelter by opening up another kennel to save another dog, it helps the dog by getting some obedience and some training, it then obviously helps the new owner to have a dog that has obedience.”
Ripley, who became involved with the program eight years ago, said she looks for dogs that they believe will have a hard time getting adopted due to a lack of manners or training.
“Because no one’s going to adopt that dog, so it’s just going to sit there,” she said. “And we have guys that have all day long to do nothing but focus on this dog and train this dog.”
The inmates who take part in the program are selected by the prison staff, who interview them and provide them with the application paperwork.
“There’s some pretty strict criteria as far as not having any behavioral write-ups for six months prior to coming into the program, and then obviously they can’t have any while they’re in the program as well,” Ripley said. “And then they just continue to work with the dogs as the dogs come in.”
Ripley and Ostermann visit the prison each week to meet with the inmates and dogs to work on the necessary training for the upcoming week. The program has a nine-week rotation.
The inmates typically cycle in and out, as many are looking to join the program or take a break from it, Ripley said.
“We do have a little bit of turnover just for that reason,” she said. “But the older guys, or the guys that have been in longer, always help the new guys and kind of teach them how we do things.”
The program runs the dogs through basic obedience skills, including commands to sit or stay, as well as socialization with the other dogs.
“They’re out with the guys all day, every day in the general population, so they’re socialized well, as well as with all the other dogs in the program,” Ripley said. “We all work together, and so they’re around the other dogs all the time.”
Both Blue and Tyson were surrendered by their owners, Newill said. During the selection process, she said the shelter chooses dogs that aren’t aggressive toward other dogs and have the ability to focus on commands.
“We’ll try and teach them to sit right away when they come, and you can tell if the dog responds with full focus and how quickly they learn commands,” Newill said. “And things like that make them a candidate for the program.”
With the dogs FurEver Home provides Second Chance Pups, Newill said the shelter is required to make sure each one is properly vetted and vaccinated prior to delivering them.
“We drop them off, and then the next big day that we are invited to is their graduation day nine weeks from the day we drop them off,” she said.
While some dogs are adopted from the program, others are selected depending on their breed for careers such as search and rescue, or for one dog at FurEver Home, a service dog for Lincoln Public Schools students.
“We see it as a honor, because with every dog we send to them, those dogs have a ton of opportunities ahead of them,” Newill said. “Kim and Melissa do a good job of recognizing future career skills in the dogs we send them.”
For the inmates who take part in the program, Ostermann said they learn much more than just good skills to teach a dog, including how to communicate well with others and responsibility.
“It’s just a process of going through and just learning some skills that maybe they never had before,” she said. “And then hopefully when they’re able to get paroled or get out that they would carry some of those skills into their lives and learning how valuable volunteering is.”
But most importantly, Ostermann said Second Chance Pups gives the inmates a sense of purpose.
“A lot of guys said that it helps them feel like they are giving back to the community helping the dogs find a forever home,” she said. “So it wasn’t a fix for all of the inmates, but it certainly did provide a change for those that really wanted to help themselves and make a change.”
Ripley said Second Chance Pups is a win for everyone involved, as it frees up space in shelters for more animals to take in.
“And it’s not just about the dogs, it’s about the guys as well, and they work really hard and take it very seriously,” she said. “But we appreciate our relationships with the shelters, and FurEver Home is fantastic.”
Newill said she was grateful for the shelter’s relationship with the program and how well it gets to know the dogs it teaches, as well as its screening of potential homes.
“I feel Second Chance Pups has a large following of supporters that already know what kind of dogs they’re putting out in the community,” she said. “And those owners come equipped knowing what the procedures are going to be and what the expectations of the dog are, and we know the expectations that have been placed on the home.”
Ostermann said she loved the relationship that Second Chance Pups has had with FurEver Home and other shelters, as well as the prison.
“They’ve done a great job finding the right inmates for the program,” she said. “And it’s just been a really great partnership all the way around with everyone involved.”