Girls Scouts hire new chief development officer

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska has announced the hiring of Janice Fonda as the council’s new chief development officer.

Fonda will lead the fund development team in achieving fundraising goals through management of the annual fundraising plan, serving as liaison for community development programs, building relationships with prospective and existing donors, and more. Fonda will also oversee Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska largest fundraiser, artVenture.

Most recently, Fonda served as senior director of fundraising and development at Catholic Charities of Omaha where she was responsible for fundraising and donor relations. Prior to, Fonda served as development officer of CHI Health Foundation Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy for three years.

Fonda earned her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She has served on various nonprofit boards throughout the years including Knights of Aksarben Ball, Children’s Hospital Friends board, and the Joslyn Art Museum’s JAMA board. She is also a founding member of the Completely Kids board.