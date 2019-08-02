Pauline Stark knows how people benefit from The Global Leadership Summit.
She cites two examples: Justin Nabity and Reid Lancaster.
After attending one of the leadership summits, the Omahans were inspired to launch Give Sight Global, a nonprofit organization that sponsors cataract surgeries all over the world.
Now, Fremont area residents have a chance to attend a GLS simulcast at Fremont Nazarene Church. The two-day event starts at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 8-9 in the church at 960 N. Johnson Road.
This is the third year the local church has hosted the event, which involves a live simulcast viewed by thousands of participants around the globe. This year, an estimated 405,000 people are expected to participate in the summit at more than 500 locations.
“We’re really excited about it,” said Pauline Stark, a businesswoman and longtime church member.
Stark, who’s also a GLS promotional strategist, encourages the public to attend the live broadcast, which will feature 14 speakers, including explorers, authors, entrepreneurs and pastors.
Those who attend the 2019 session can hear speakers such as New York Times Best-Selling author Craig Groeschel, named in the top 25 CEOs in the United States for small and mid-sized companies. The co-founder of Life. Church hosts the Craig Groeschel Leadership Podcast, which has more than 1 million monthly downloads.
Summit speakers also include Bear Grylls, an adventurer, writer and host of his Emmy-nominated TV show “Man Vs. Wild,” which has an estimated audience of 1.2 billion. A former member of the British Special Forces, Grylls has climbed Everest and crossed the Arctic Ocean in an inflatable boat. He will speak on courage, kindness and never giving up.
Born to Nigerian parents and raised in London, Jo Saxton is an author, leadership coach and entrepreneur who brings a multicultural and international perspective to leadership. She is the founder of the Ezer Collective, which equips and invests in women leaders.
Jia Jiang is a blogger, entrepreneur and best-selling author of “Rejection Proof.” He teaches people and trains organizations to become fearless through rejection training.
Chris Voss founded The Black Swan Group, a firm that provides training and advises Fortune 500 companies through complex negotiations. A 24-year veteran of the FBI, Voss was the lead international kidnapping negotiator and was trained by the FBI, Scotland Yard and Harvard Law School. In his book, “Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended on It,” he breaks down strategies so anyone can use them in the workplace, business or home.
The summit will be streamed live from Chicago. The Willow Creek Association is presenting this event.
Stark said the local church also will offer simultaneous translations of speakers, which participants can hear through headphones.
She pointed out why the church has elected to be one of the simulcast sites.
“We believe that if we are all better leaders, we have a better home life, professional life and community – and everyone has influence whether they think of themselves as a leader or not,” Stark said.
Past attendees have appreciated the experience.
“They’ve said it helped their home life as they looked at how they made decisions,” she said.
In the workforce, leaders have said they’ve become better and more productive in their respective organizations. They retained people because the leaders became more focused and could better relate to their staff.
To attend, register at www.glsfremont.com or those not comfortable in using a computer may call the church office at 402-727-6445.
The cost is $209 per person unless they attend Fremont Nazarene Church or are affiliated with one of the GLS partners – First Lutheran Church, Camp Rivercrest, Diers Ford, Platte Valley Equipment, Thrivent Financial or Backstage Revue. These individuals will receive a discounted registration fee.
Stark added that attendees would spend more than $209 to hear any one of these speakers. Costs would include travel, hotels and food.
“By coming here, locally, you benefit from the speakers,” she said. “You benefit from networking within your community and by gaining ideas and concepts – things you can go back and immediately implement, whether it’s in your home, at work or your community.”
Participants are invited to come at 8 a.m. for a continental breakfast. The event will include mid-morning and mid-afternoon breaks, which include snacks, and lunch. The first day concludes at 4:45 p.m. and the second – which is a Friday – at 3:30 p.m.
The participants get a workbook with their registration.
Stark added that the church is simply a host site. This isn’t an attempt to get people to join a church. The idea is to expose participants to strong speakers and leadership concepts.
For Nabity and Lancaster, the summit also inspired Give Sight Global through which donors exercise to burn calories. Every 120 calories burned is matched by a dollar that goes toward curing blindness. Financial partners have committed to this dollar matching program.
The Give Sight Global Group on Facebook shows how many calories participants have burned and the numbers of lives they’ve helped to change.
And it all started with a little inspiration.
Stark, who owns Business Evolutions, which provides business and marketing planning, encourages the public to attend the GLS.
“You can be a better parent, spouse, employee or leader within your work and more of a contributor to your community,” she said. “If we develop better leadership, we all benefit.”