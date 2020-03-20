Goodwill announces closure of stores

Out of an abundance of caution, Goodwill Omaha has made the decision to temporarily close its retail stores, donation centers and administrative offices. This includes the Goodwill store in Fremont.

Because Goodwill does not wish to contribute to the financial burden and hardship already caused by this pandemic, it will continue to pay all employees their regular wages for two weeks. After that, Goodwill encourages employees to use their accrued sick time, and they are making arrangements to enable employees to borrow sick time.