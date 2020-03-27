Goodwill asks community to hold donations

Because Goodwill stores and donation centers are temporarily closed while the threat of the novel coronavirus/COVID-19 is high, Goodwill is asking its generous donors to please hold off on dropping off donations until it reopens its donation centers.

“We want the community to know that we deeply appreciate their generosity and support; we just don’t have the resources to collect donations right now,” said Tobi Mathouser, president and chief operating officer at Goodwill Omaha. “This is a trying time for all of us, and for the time being, we’re operating with a limited staff. We want our employees to be safe, and that means staying home right now. The few people who are working from home are performing essential tasks while trying to clean up the piles left outside the donation centers.”

Mathouser said she’s heard many people say that they and their families are using this time at home to clean out closets, playrooms and storage areas — and collecting items to donate to Goodwill. She stressed that the organization is immensely grateful for these donations — they fund Goodwill’s employment training, certification and placement programs for people with disabilities and other disadvantages. However, they’ve had problems with people dumping donations outside the donation centers, which poses public health and safety hazards, including: