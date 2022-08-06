Goodwill Industries Inc. receives $36,000 grant from United Way of the Midlands

Goodwill Industries Inc. has announced it was recently awarded a $36,000 grant from United Way of the Midlands.

Thanks to the generosity of the United Way of the Midlands donors, Goodwill Omaha will provide scholarships to YouthBuild participants that will cover tuition costs for certificate programs at Metropolitan Community College (MCC).

Eligible MCC programs include Commercial Driver’s License (CDL)-Class A with E Exemptions and Facility Maintenance Course. These programs will assist the participant in having the credentials necessary to find high-paying, high-demand, high-growth (H3) jobs upon completion. Funding from the Community Investment Grant will also support financial incentives for YouthBuild participants that meet education, attendance, and other milestones.

The YouthBuild program gives disadvantaged youth who have struggled with school a second chance by providing education, training, and career paths in the construction trades. Many of Goodwill Omaha’s YouthBuild participants are unemployed or underemployed and do not have high school diplomas. As program participants, the students earn their GEDs and receive leadership training and ongoing support from the YouthBuild team.

“This is an incredibly generous and much-needed gift for our YouthBuild program and students,” said Tobi Mathouser, president and CEO at Goodwill Omaha. “These young adults truly want a second chance at finding long-term, stable career paths — that’s why they came to Goodwill in the first place. But many of them may not have strong support systems at home or among their peer groups. That’s why it’s crucial that we keep them interested in the program and connected with our team and the other participants.”