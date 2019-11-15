Goodwill Industries Inc. has announced that its retail stores will participate in Round It Up for United Way of the Midlands, an annual donation campaign to raise awareness and money to support United Way programs.
Through Dec. 31, customers at Goodwill retail stores can choose to “round up” their purchase totals to the next dollar at the point of sale, and Goodwill will donate every penny of that money to the United Way of the Midlands.
“This year, we're sponsoring the United Way's Opportunity Youth initiative. We’re part of a partnership of 40 agencies called the Opportunity Youth Alliance, which helps young adults between the ages of 16 and 24,” said Tobi Mathouser, Goodwill’s director of mission advancement. “As part of the Opportunity Youth Alliance, we work with the United Way to help young adults find stability, education, and employment training and prospects. Together, the Opportunity Youth Alliance helps more than 8,000 young people in the Omaha–Council Bluffs metro area.”
The Opportunity Youth Alliance aligns with Goodwill’s programs — Employment Solutions, YouthBuild Omaha, Work Experience and AbilityOne — which provide education and job training and placement for disabled and disadvantaged people in the community.