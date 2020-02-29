Goodwill Industries raises money through campaign
Goodwill Industries raises money through campaign

Omaha’s Goodwill Industries Inc. has presented the United Way of the Midlands with a check for $15,000, money that Goodwill retail customers donated during the Round It Up for United Way of the Midlands, an annual donation campaign to raise awareness and money to support United Way programs.

Between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019, customers at Goodwill stores could choose to "round up" their purchase totals to the next dollar at the point of sale, and many donated even more. Goodwill executives and retail operations team members presented the check to United Way representative Jessica Jensen on Feb. 1.

Goodwill designated the donation for the United Way’s Opportunity Youth initiative, a collective group that works to connect youth to basic-needs services, educational opportunities and employment prospects.

