Goodwill Omaha campaign raises $8,000 for Autism Action Partnership

Goodwill campaign raises $8,000

Goodwill Industries Inc., serving Eastern Nebraska and Southwest Iowa (Goodwill Omaha), has announced the results of April’s “Round It Up for Autism Action Partnership” campaign. The community’s donations plus a donation from Goodwill Omaha totaled $8,000 generated during the month-long campaign.

The campaign ran during National Autism Acceptance Month to bring awareness about autism spectrum disorder (ASD). AAP will use the money for its Making Memories program, which enables families to have more positive experiences with their loved ones with ASD.

Round It Up for AAP was Goodwill Omaha’s first round-it-up campaign this year, and the organization has two more planned for the remainder of 2022. Goodwill Omaha is currently running a “Round It Up for Ukraine program,” which was an additional campaign the organization wanted to run to help those fighting for their freedom in Ukraine.

For more information about Goodwill’s programs and its 17 places to shop in Omaha, Bellevue, Blair, Council Bluffs, Fremont, Gretna, Papillion, and online, visit GoodwillOmaha.org.

Tribune staff

UScellular turns on additional 5G network

UScellular customers in Nebraska now have additional access to the company’s 5G network.

The company recently added 5G coverage in parts of 18 communities. They are Ansley, Atkinson, Aurora, Berwyn, Chambers, Cushing, Douglas, Elk Creek, Holdrege, Inglewood, Leigh, Loup City, Mason City, Schuyler, Swanton, Syracuse, Tamora and Western.

Other Nebraska communities with access to UScellular’s 5G network include Amherst, Anselmo, Auburn, Axtell, Ayr, Beatrice, Bellevue, Bladen, Blue Hill, Broken Bow, Byron, Central City, Chester, Clatonia, Cortland, Eagle, Elba, Elm Creek, Fairbury, Fairmont, Farwell, Fremont, Funk, Geneva, Genoa, Gothenburg, Grand Island, Hansen, Heartwell, Kearney, La Vista, Lexington, Lincoln, Marquette, Minden, Nebraska City, Nemaha, Norfolk, Norman, Odell, Omaha, O’Neill, Ord, Osceola, Papillion, Phillips, Pickrell, Plattsmouth, Ralston, Riverdale, St. Paul, Seward, Shickley, Silver Creek, Staplehurst, Sutton, Tecumseh, Trumbull and Wilcox.

Additional 5G coverage will be added to enhance the network experience for UScellular customers in Nebraska.

The multi-year network expansion for 5G in Nebraska is a result of previous network investments to modernize equipment and software. UScellular made a $74.9 million investment in its Nebraska network during 2021.

This includes $8.2 million in general network upgrades, $20.5 million in 5G modernizations and $46.2 million in 5G spectrum that will bring additional benefits in the coming years and advances the company’s multi-year 5G network strategy.

This initial 5G network deployment is on the company’s 600 MHz spectrum and will provide customers in Nebraska communities with faster data speeds, seamless video chatting and a more responsive mobile experience. The company has a growing portfolio of 5G smartphones from Apple, Google and Samsung, connected devices and IoT solutions with a range of price points for everyone to experience 5G.

A 5G coverage map is available at https://www.uscellular.com/coverage-map. This will be updated as more 5G network coverage is added. For more information about UScellular’s 5G network, go to https://www.uscellular.com/plans/network-innovation/5g-technology.

Tribune staff

