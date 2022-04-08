Goodwill round-it-up campaign will benefit Autism Action Partnership

As Americans with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) continue to face significant employment barriers that leave them jobless or underemployed, a local nonprofit organization, Autism Action Partnership (AAP), is committed to helping people with ASD find jobs and navigate the services available to them.

The organization’s mission aligns with Goodwill’s Omaha’s mission to provide job training and placement services to people with disabilities and other employment challenges, and Goodwill Omaha has announced that AAP’s Making Memories program will be the beneficiary of its first “round-it-up” campaign of 2022.

April is National Autism Acceptance Month. Throughout the month, shoppers at all Goodwill Omaha retail stores, which includes the Fremont Goodwill store, can round their purchases up to the next dollar — or higher — and Goodwill Omaha will donate all of the rounded-up money to AAP.

AAP’s Making Memories program provides opportunities for families in the autism community to experience the best attractions the local community has to offer. Making Memories events create the most sensory-friendly environments possible, allowing families to have more positive experiences with their loved ones with ASD. The 2022 Making Memories events will include a Meet-the-Police event, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, summer art workshops, the Omaha Children’s Museum, and more.

Goodwill Omaha’s “Round It Up for Autism Action Partnership” campaign ends on April 30. For more information, visit GoodwillOmaha.org/round-it-up.

