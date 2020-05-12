Gordmans files for bankruptcy — again; Fremont store begins to liquidate on Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Fremont’s Gordmans store, which has been closed for several weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic, is scheduled to reopen Friday, but not for a good reason.

Stage Stores, the Texas-based company that rescued Gordmans from bankruptcy more than three years ago, filed bankruptcy itself late Sunday night.

The retail chain said it is looking for a buyer, but in the meantime, it plans to start liquidation sales at all of its more than 700 stores.

That includes Gordmans locations in Lincoln, Omaha, Grand Island and Fremont. Those stores all are scheduled to start liquidation sales Friday that could last two to three months, according to bankruptcy court documents.

According to a post on the Fremont Mall Facebook page on Monday, the Fremont Gordmans will be open Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday noon-5 p.m.

Michael Glazer, president and CEO of Stage Stores, said in a news release that the bankruptcy filing was a “difficult decision.”