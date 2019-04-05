Gordmans has teamed up with the American Heart Association to raise awareness and funds in the fight against heart disease, the leading cause of death among women in the United States.
Through Gordmans’ gThanks program, store guests will have the opportunity to make a donation at the checkout counter to the American Heart Association during the month of April.
Donations to the American Heart Association help pave the way for advancements in preventing, treating or even eradicating heart disease and stroke. American Heart Association research has led to the development of pacemakers, surgeries, drugs and many other lifesaving breakthroughs.
According to the American Heart Association, 80 percent of cardiovascular diseases can be prevented. Leading a healthy lifestyle and being physically active are just a few heart healthy tips. Gordmans guests are invited to share a photo of how they get pumped for heart health. Throughout the month of April, Gordmans will donate a dollar, up to $10,000 for each Facebook and Instagram post mentioning #getpumpedforhearthealth.
Visit gordmans.com/getpumped for American Heart Association facts and benefits, social contest, and link for donating online.