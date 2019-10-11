Breast cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death among women in the U.S. which is why Gordmans, as part of the Stage community of stores, is renewing its pledge to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).
Gordmans will donate $1 for the first 10,000 guests who use the hashtag #ipinkican on Gordmans’ Facebook or Instagram pages.
Gordmans guests also will have the exclusive opportunity to purchase specially designed reuseable shopping bags featuring supportive sayings such as strongHER and #ipinkican. Gordmans will donate $2 for the purchase of each of these bags to BCRF.
Additionally, guests are encouraged to make a monetary pledge to the cause at checkout in their local Gordmans store or online at gordmans.com, and 100% of the donation will be made to BCRF.
The Stage community of stores has raised over $700,000 for BCRF since 2014 and over $1 million since 2004.
These donations have fueled nearly 24,000 hours of breast cancer research and, during 2018, stores raised enough money to fund a full year of research under a grant named The Stage Community Counts Award.
BCRF has selected Powel Brown, M.D., Ph.D., Chair of the Department of Clinical Cancer Prevention at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, to receive the 2019 Stage Community Counts Award. Brown’s area of focus is Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC), a particularly aggressive type of breast cancer, which makes up 10-15% of all breast cancer diagnoses.
The funding helps find better treatments for TNBC and prevent its spread.