Stage Stores Inc. recently announced that customers now have the option to pick-up Amazon orders at their local Gordmans off-price and Stage department stores. The Stage community of stores has launched Amazon Hub Counter in over 500 locations nationwide and plans to roll out Counter to its remaining stores before the end of year.
Amazon Hub Counter provides Amazon shoppers with the option to select convenient shipping to their nearby Stage or Gordmans store location at no additional cost. The service is available for all shipping speeds, including same-day and one-day delivery.
You have free articles remaining.
After shopping on Amazon.com, customers proceed to checkout and select one of the Counter pick-up points available in their zip code as their delivery location. As soon as their package arrives at the store, customers receive an e-mail notification with a unique barcode as well as a reminder of the address and the business hours of their selected store. At the store, customers provide the barcode to store staff, who will scan it, retrieve the package, and hand it to the customer. Customers have 14 days to collect their package.