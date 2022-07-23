Great Plains Communications appoints new vice president of new market development

Great Plains Communications (GPC), a Midwestern digital infrastructure provider with a growing, privately-owned 16,500+ mile fiber network reaching 13 states, recently announced Joseph Pellegrini has been appointed as GPC’s vice president of new market development. Pellegrini will report directly to the CEO of Great Plains Communications, Todd Foje.

In his new role, Pellegrini will lead the development and implementation of the company’s fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) strategic growth initiative to residential customers in new markets, as well as aggressive expansion in current Midwestern markets. GPC’s FTTH service offerings include gigabit speed symmetrical fiber internet, GPC Managed Wi-Fi, GPC iTV streaming video, and voice.

With more than 20 years of demonstrated leadership experience within operations, telecommunications, wireless deployment, and construction management, Pellegrini has implemented effective growth and leadership strategies to successfully expand businesses. Previously, Pellegrini served as chief operating officer and executive vice president of Everstream Solutions. He also served in executive and senior management roles at Crown Castle, formerly Lightower, and Fibertech Networks.

Great Plains Communications is one of the largest privately-owned digital infrastructure providers in the Midwest and is headquartered in Blair. It has over a century of experience providing business and residential customers in Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska and Southeastern Indiana communities with forward-thinking, fiber-based technology services including high-speed internet, Ethernet, video, hosted and traditional voice solutions.