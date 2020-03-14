Ground-breaking ceremony set for drive-in theater

A formal ground-breaking ceremony for Quasar Drive-In Theater will take place at 3 p.m. March 21 at the site, 13427 N. 300th St., north of Valley.

This new attraction being built by Jeff and Jenny Karls will feature parking for over 420 cars in front of an 85-by-35-foot screen. Projection will be handled by a state-of-the-art, digital, 4K laser projector – the first of its kind in use at an outdoor theater.