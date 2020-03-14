Ground-breaking ceremony set for drive-in theater
Ground-breaking ceremony set for drive-in theater

Local News

A formal ground-breaking ceremony for Quasar Drive-In Theater will take place at 3 p.m. March 21 at the site, 13427 N. 300th St., north of Valley.

This new attraction being built by Jeff and Jenny Karls will feature parking for over 420 cars in front of an 85-by-35-foot screen. Projection will be handled by a state-of-the-art, digital, 4K laser projector – the first of its kind in use at an outdoor theater.

The centrally located concession building will feature a sleek and stylish, mid-century modern design and will have a full offering of dinner and snack favorites.

Completion of the project is anticipated by mid-July to allow a mid-season grand opening.

