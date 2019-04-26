Don Peterson & Associates has announced the groundbreaking of its new development, SunRidge Place in East Fremont, will take place at 10 a.m. May 2.
SunRidge Place will be a neighborhood that compliments the existing community, while providing Fremont with the opportunity to grow. The development located east of Luther Road and south of E. Military Avenue will include single family homes, townhomes and duplexes, and a small area of commercial space in the northeast corner of the property.
Don Peterson & Associates’ past developments include Brentwood Park, Heatherwood, Towne Square, Day Acres and Day Acres East.