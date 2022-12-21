 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Habitat HomeStore announces weekend closure

HomeStore sale

The Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity's HomeStore is holding a sale this weekend on various items, including end tables, after an increase in donations.

 Courtesy

Due to severe weather conditions and the Christmas Eve holiday, the Habitat HomeStore in Fremont will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24.

