Hansen-Mueller wins Ag Business of the Year from Fremont Chamber

With the opening of the plant in October 2018, Butler said the company ran quietly at first, more under the radar than other businesses.

“But we’ve worked really hard to try and get people in,” she said. “We’ve had some chamber events there to see what we’re doing.”

In receiving the award from the Fremont Chamber, Butler said she and the Hansens were grateful, but astonished due to their relatively short presence in the Fremont area.

“It’s not new for me, but new for Hansen-Mueller,” she said. “So we were very shocked and surprised, but very, very honored.”

Butler said she believes the plant’s state-of-the-art technology was a factor in the win, as well as the low turnover rate, as many of the employees have been with the company since day one.

“So we treat our employees very well. We do a very safe and comfortable work environment,” she said. “And I think when the people came through, they saw that, all the technology and how safe we are with our employees and how our employees and families come first.”

Butler said she was thankful to the Fremont community for being so welcoming to Hansen-Mueller.