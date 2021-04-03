Hansen-Mueller wins Ag Business of the Year from Fremont Chamber

Ever since meeting CEO Jack Hansen in June 2017, Kathy Butler said she’s been with Hansen-Mueller’s Fremont branch from day one.
“He came in and helped design and do construction, and asked me to be the plant manager,” she said. “And at that point, I was the first female plant manager the company had ever had.”
On March 23, Hansen-Mueller received the Ag Business of the Year Award from the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce during its Excellence in Agriculture Awards.
The Omaha-based grain trading business was founded in 1979 by Hansen, whose son, Josh, is president. The company has since grown into an import/export business and has 22 locations across the country.
“We do have an oats processing plant in Toledo, but as a full feed-going-to-retail, this is the only one, and this was the first footprint for them in that,” Butler said. “We have facilities all over, and with rail, we bring in complete ships, containers, export them in and out.”
In early 2017, Hansen-Mueller purchased a 60,000-square-foot bagging facility for animal and pet food products at 805 S. Union St. Butler, who previously worked for a business purchased by Hansen-Mueller, was named senior trader/merchandiser and plant manager.
“Everything comes in bulk, and we make a finished feed out of it, we pellet it, we crumble it,” she said. “And everything that goes out our door goes in some size of a package, from a 5-pound bag to a 50-pound bag, and most of it goes to retail stores.”
With the opening of the plant in October 2018, Butler said the company ran quietly at first, more under the radar than other businesses.
“But we’ve worked really hard to try and get people in,” she said. “We’ve had some chamber events there to see what we’re doing.”
In receiving the award from the Fremont Chamber, Butler said she and the Hansens were grateful, but astonished due to their relatively short presence in the Fremont area.
“It’s not new for me, but new for Hansen-Mueller,” she said. “So we were very shocked and surprised, but very, very honored.”
Butler said she believes the plant’s state-of-the-art technology was a factor in the win, as well as the low turnover rate, as many of the employees have been with the company since day one.
“So we treat our employees very well. We do a very safe and comfortable work environment,” she said. “And I think when the people came through, they saw that, all the technology and how safe we are with our employees and how our employees and families come first.”
Butler said she was thankful to the Fremont community for being so welcoming to Hansen-Mueller.
“The chamber especially has been very proactive with us on doing events that are getting people in and supporting us and promoting us,” she said. “And we invite the other businesses to come in and take a look, take a tour through and look at what we’ve got to offer.”