Hawkins Construction Company, the contractor for several Fremont area projects, recently announced that it has been selected as a 2023 U.S. Best Managed Company. The program, sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal, recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams. Hawkins is one of only 56 companies receiving this distinction nationally.

The 2023 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic culture, as well as strong financials.

Designees propelled their businesses forward and remained true to their purpose and values by investing in their people and creating innovations.

“For us, culture was the critical scoring criteria,” Chris Hawkins, the company’s president, said in a press release. “Hawkins strives to be the world’s most reliable contractor, and our culture is built around that expectation of excellence. I also believe Hawkins stood out because of our relentless dedication to talent development, good governance, and community impact. Credit for this award goes to our strong cohesive team.”

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 46 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.