Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will offer veterans free admission on Veterans Day

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will be offering free gate admission to all active and retired military members, veterans, and their families on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11.
The zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Buildings and grounds close at 5 p.m. with the exception of the Lied Jungle, which closes at 3 p.m.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
