Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will offer veterans free admission on Veterans Day

Henry Doorly Zoo’s Scott Aquarium

Visitors explore the Henry Doorly Zoo’s Scott Aquarium. The zoo will offer free admission to all active and retired military members, veterans and their families on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11.

 LILY SMITH, Omaha WORLD-HERALD

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will be offering free gate admission to all active and retired military members, veterans, and their families on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11.

The zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Buildings and grounds close at 5 p.m. with the exception of the Lied Jungle, which closes at 3 p.m.

The free admission applies to all active and retired military members, veterans, and their families.

