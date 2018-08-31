The Holiday Inn Express – Fremont recently was honored with the prestigious Quality Excellence Award from Intercontinental Hotel Group (IHG), the parent company of Holiday Inn Express.
The Quality Excellence Award is an annual award given to only the top hotels in the brand of over 2,000 hotels in the Americas and recognizes outstanding customer service and quality of product.
The Holiday Inn Express – Fremont maintained the highest standards for their level of service and product quality as judged by their hotel standards evaluations and guest scores for the hotel.
Holiday Inn Express – Fremont is owned and operated by Younes Hospitality, a longtime leader in Nebraska’s Hospitality industry. Younes Hospitality, with corporate offices in Kearney, operates 14 hotel properties in six Nebraska cities including Kearney, Hastings, Grand Island, Norfolk, Columbus and Fremont.