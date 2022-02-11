Hooper City Councilman files for re-election

Mike Hoff of Hooper is seeking another four-year term on the Hooper City Council.
Hoff filed his candidacy paperwork with the Dodge County Clerk on Friday.
Incumbents have until Feb. 15 to file for the election while new candidates have until March 1.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
