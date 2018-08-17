For many people the thought of owning a snake, lizard, or other reptile as a pet is about as hard to swallow as it would be for a python to swallow a bowling ball.
But locally, the owners of The Lily Pad are not only providing area reptile lovers with a variety of snakes, lizards, fish and other exotic animals, they also aim to demystify the often misunderstood species of animals for those that squirm at the mere mention of snakes.
“Besides just selling the animals we try to educate the public about them too,” Jonah Kubinski, who runs the shop along with his mother Lisa Lamb, said. “If someone comes in who is afraid of reptiles, if I can give them a better understanding of the animals and to kind of appreciate them more for what they are, then I feel like we’ve done our job.”
Lubinky and Lamb opened The Lily Pad at 530 N Main Street in Downtown Fremont in March, but their love for reptiles started long before.
“This is something we ahve done out of our home for a number of years,” Lamb said. “I actually grew up in an exotic pet shop in Wisconsin so I had a taste of it, and Jo (Jonah) got his first snake when he was ten years old.”
At The Lily Pad, the pair sells a variety of snakes, lizards, amphibians, fish and is also currently in the process of fixing up the rear portion of the store for space that will be dedicated to birds as well as a dog treat bakery.
“We’re getting a ball python breeding program going as well, so we should have a pretty amazing collection,” Lamb said.
As the only local business that sells exotic reptiles, Kubinski says that educating the public and customers about the animals has been an important aspect for the business.
“There’s so many people that are close minded about them, but once you come in and get hands on a little bit, people usually end up loving the animals and having a totallly new respect for them,” he said. “I’ve sold them to people who were deathly afraid of snakes and once you put them in their hands they make that connection and are hooked.”
According to Kubinski, some of the stores most popular animals are ball pythons, bearded dragons, and chameleons.
One scaly resident of The Lily Pad that has drawn people to the store is Kubinski’s red reticulated python James.
“He’s the big guy that everyone loves to come in and see, hold and take pictures with,” Kubinski said.
Along with pleasing the crowd, Kubinski uses James as an educational tool to show customers how big reticulated pythons can get and also to familiarize people who may be afraid of large snakes.
While James could fit into Kubinski’s palm when he first brought the snake home, the python is around 5-6 feet long.
Kubinski said that one major misconception about snakes and reptiles in general is that they will only grow to the size of the container are in.
“A huge misconception for snakes and reptiles is that it will only get as big as the encloser allows it too, but it’s really how you feed them,” he said. “And snakes continue to grow as long as they live, so they are always growing.”
While pythons are fairly common at exotic pet stores throughout the state and country, The Lily Pad also features several more unique animals.
One of those reptiles is a red tegu, which is a large, almost lobster-colored lizard that grows to be 3 1/2 to 4 1/2 feet long.
Another unique find at The Lily Pad is the leachianus (Leechie) gecko.
“They are actually the largest gecko species in the world, they grow to about a foot and two inces long,” Kubinski said.
The Lily Pad’s Leechie gecko is just a baby and is no more than a couple of inches long currently, and its grey, brown and green-colored scales help it blend in to tree bark with ease.
The Leechie gecko is also the most expensive pet that is currently on display at The Lily Pad, and when full grown will be sold for anywhere from $1,200 to $1,500.
“They are very hard to breed out, if you are lucky enough to get them to pair up and mate you will get one or two eggs out of a clutch,” Kubinski said. “So that is what makes them pricier.”
Another reason Leechies are expensive and exotic is the fact that they are only found in New Caledonia, which is a small chain of islands in the South Pacific east of Australia.
While they may be rare, Kubinski says they are surprisingly easy to care for.
“They are very easy to care for too, they are fine with room temperature don’t even need a water dish you just keep the humidity high and they drink the water off the leaves,” he said.
Kubinski said that is another advantage of having snakes as pets: they are relatively easy to care for.
“For the most part a lot of them are pretty low-maintenance especially if you are sticking to the snake side of it,” he said. “You only have to feed them once or twice a week and keep their lighting and temperature right.”
The Lily Pad is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. More information about the business can be found online at www.thelily-pad.com or on Facebook.