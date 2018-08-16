An announcement by Hormel Foods Corporation to sell the Fremont plant surprised area pork producers.
On Thursday, Hormel Foods Corporation announced it had entered an agreement to sell the Fremont processing facility to WholeStone Farms, LLC. The transaction is expected to be completed in December.
Company officials said the multi-year agreement with WholeStone ensures the Fremont facility will continue to supply pork raw materials to Austin, Minn., based company.
The purchase of the Fremont plant aligns with WholeStone’s vision of creating and capturing value in the pork supply chain for the 220 producers who own it, said Luke Minion, the board chairman.
Todd Smith of Herman, who had just dropped off hogs at the Fremont plant, was among those surprised by the announcement.
“It sounds like an expansion by producers into the packing sector,” Smith said. “I don’t know what motivated Hormel to sell the plant, but obviously we’re in the midst of a very strong expansion in packing capacity in the U.S. — a lot of that driven by producers wanting to own packing plants.
“Packing margins have been extraordinarily favorable in recent years and I think the producer wants a piece of that exceptional margin.”
On its website, WholeStone states that it’s owned by independent producers and farmers raising livestock and crops in the upper Midwest.
“We collectively farm nearly 400,000 acres of cropland, raise 12 million pigs a year, and share a vision to continue the legacy of family farming,” the site states.
Smith said he believes the announcement was a surprise to people who work at the plant and it’s too early to know what it will mean for farmers.
“In the intermediate term, I think it’s business as usual,” Smith said. “The sale doesn’t close until December.
“Most of the supply to the Hormel plant is pretty tightly coordinated anyway,” Smith continued. “There are relatively few local producers, such as myself, who continue to supply the plant. There aren’t many hogs in the local area anymore.”
Smith said he believes most of the hogs come from Iowa and Minnesota.
“There’s a lot of packing plants in eastern Nebraska to draw hogs from, too, so there’s not enough local producers for any of those. We’re a fairly hog-deficit area, relative to the number of plants we have — IPB in Madison, the new plant in Sioux City, Fremont and one in Crete. So there’s a lot of packing capacity in the 70-mile radius of Fremont,” Smith said.
Greg Hoegermeyer of Herman said he was surprised, but not totally caught off guard by the announcement, in part, because of Hormel’s leadership changes and its sale of another company.
Hormel announced in 2016 that it was selling Clougherty Packing, LLC, parent company of Farmer John and Saag’s Specialty Meats, along with PFFJ, LLC farm operations in California, Arizona and Wyoming to Smithfield Foods, Inc.
The sale was finalized in 2017. The purchase price was $145 million in cash, subject to working capital adjustments, Hormel stated.
In recent years, Hormel has announced various leadership changes.
“And their focus is totally changed,” Hoegermeyer said.
In the announcement of the Fremont plant’s sale, Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer at Hormel Foods, talked about the company’s strategy.
“The strategic decision to transition the Fremont facility to WholeStone Farms reflects the long-term, changing dynamics in the pork industry, and most importantly, is aligned with our vision as a global branded food company,” Snee said.
Hoegermeyer noted that Hormel has done a good job of finding a premium market for some of its products.
“A Cure 81 ham is considered to be one of the better hams. Black Label Bacon’s considered a premium bacon. They weren’t the largest player in the hog-processing world, but they did a very effective job on what they had, I thought,” he said.
Hoegermeyer expressed cautious optimism, adding that he doesn’t know much about WholeStone.
Rural Hooper farmer John Kriete, who raises hogs, was surprised by the announcement as well.
“Efficiencies must be gained by that move on somebody’s part,” he said.
Orin Haas, president of the Hormel Retirees group, said he was very surprised.
Haas worked at the local plant for almost 38 years, the last 28 of which he spent boning Cure 81 hams. Now 78, he retired in 2002.
“It probably isn’t going to be a bad thing,” he said of the sale.
Hormel has been a major employer in Fremont for years.
Longtime Fremonter Marv Welstead remembers when Hormel bought a local hog processing plant here in the 1940s.
Welstead said that back then, several Fremont community leaders formed Fremont Pack with the idea of having a place that would provide jobs for men coming back after serving their country during World War II.
He believes those community leaders included Lester Walker (then owner of Fremont Tribune), Dale Milliken, attorney Art Sidner, Bill Mitten, Bill Rowe and Art Baldwin.
“Lester Walker was a prime mover as I understand it,” Welstead said.
Fremont Pack went into operation, processing hogs in 1945.
The community leaders then went to the George A. Hormel company in Austin, Minn., about the possibility of its buying Fremont Pack.
Hormel purchased the Fremont plant in 1947 and made expansions throughout the years.
Tribune files indicate that in 2005, Hormel announced plans to invest $7 million to expand its pork processing facilities at the Fremont plant. The expansion would allow Hormel to slaughter 7,000 more hogs per week.
At that time, the company said — when at full capacity — it slaughtered about 45,000 hogs a week and the expansion would increase that to 52,000 per week.
That year, the expansion was expected to add about $5 million to the annual payroll. But, at least initially no employment was expected to be added.
The company planned to pay overtime and get work done by extending hours.
In 2016, the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce recognized Hormel as “Agricultural Business of the Year,” stating how employees were active in many community organizations including: Fremont Area United Way; Summer Lunch Program; Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity; Low Income Ministry of Dodge County; Salvation Army; Fremont Family YMCA and Heartland Family Service Jefferson House.
Hormel announced it would raise starting wages and offer stock options in February.
According to Snee, the company would offer its 20,000 employees with stock options and raise its starting wage for all employees to $13 per hour by the end of the fiscal year 2018 and to $14 per hour by the end of fiscal 2020.
“We also pledged an additional $25 million in donations over the next five years as supporting our communities through product and monetary donations is important to us,” Snee said.
During that announcement, Hormel said Fremont was home to the second largest plant in the Hormel chain and employed approximately 1,400 people.
The company’s Fremont plant is responsible for producing various products including: Hormel Always Tender fresh pork, Little Sizzlers sausage and the SPAM family of products. Fremont is one of only two plants in the United States that makes SPAM.
On Thursday, Hormel media relations personnel said the company is in a quiet period and unable to provide further commentary until its earnings announcement next week.